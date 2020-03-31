Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor has identified the body of a man pulled from a creek in Coosa Sunday night as Kenneth Grover Sprayberry, 36, of a Kingston address.
Proctor said that authorities went back to the creek to continue their investigation Tuesday and discovered the man's wallet floating in the same creek not far from where the body was retrieved.
The coroner said the man had been transient for much of the past year. Proctor said that during the process of notifying the victim's family he was able to speak with a girlfriend who said that Sprayberry had not been heard from in about a week but that no one had notified authorities.
The body is still being examined at the GBI crime lab in an effort to determine a specific cause of death.
The body was found by a property owner walking the creek near the Floyd County Wildlife Association Sunday evening.
Previously reported:
Authorities are still trying to identify a body that was found in a creek between Alabama Highway and the Floyd County Wildlife Association facility off Ga. 100 North in Coosa on Sunday night.
Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor said a property owner was walking his land when he saw what he thought might have been a dead animal in the creek.
When the man poked it with a stick it revealed a dead male, believed to be a white man, perhaps in his mid 30s.
The body was recovered from the water just before 8 p.m. Sunday night and Proctor said the man may have been in the water for close to a week.
“There were no obvious signs of foul play,” Proctor said. “With conditions like that, though, it’s hard to tell.”
There has been a missing persons report on a man who lived near the International Paper plant in Coosa for several months — but Proctor said he did not think the body found Sunday night was the same person.
“I’ve sent the body to the GBI crime lab for an autopsy and an official determination of the cause of death,” Proctor said.