UPDATE: Floyd County COVID-19 case total grows by two Saturday

For the third consecutive day, Floyd County added two confirmed COVID-19 cases to its total count, a number that now stands at 157.
On a positive note, no new deaths were attributed to the county on Saturday night's Georgia Department of Public Health Daily Status Report. That number has remained at 12 since a single death was added to the total Thursday.
Local medical centers held only six confirmed positive patients Saturday evening with no patients awaiting tests results, according to Floyd County Emergency Management.
Statewide, there have been 32,575 confirmed cases of the virus. That's out of 235,324 total tests. Out of those confirmed positives, the state has reported 1,401 total COVID-19 deaths.
Fulton, Dekalb, Gwinnett and Cobb Counties continue to lead the state in total virus cases, while more locally, Northwest Georgia counties remain relatively low on the list.
Bartow County leads the area, having reported 361 total cases and 31 deaths.
Here's a look at the numbers for some other surrounding counties:
Gordon County has reported 121 total cases and 15 deaths.
Polk County has reported 65 total cases and zero deaths.
Chattooga County has reported 16 total cases and two deaths.
Walker County has reported 64 total cases and zero deaths.
Whitfield County has reported 149 total cases and six deaths.
For more information about Georgia's COVID-19 pandemic, visit the state's Department of Public Health site at dph.georgia.gov.