featured Upcoming Rossville seasonal events for Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, plus a fishing tourney By Tamara Wolk TWolk@CatoosaNews.com Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email Sep 21, 2022 34 min ago You'll find some great events lined up for the holiday season in Rossville. Take a look.Wooden Pumpkin PaintingWhere: Rossville Library, 504 McFarland Ave.When: Oct. 20 and 22Cost: Free but you must reserve a time slot at https://www.facebook.com/events/1924020777788234/?ref=newsfeed.Halloween Trunk or Treat sponsored by the Rossville Recreation AssociationWhat: Trick-or-treatingWhen: Oct. 30, 6 p.m.Where: Rossville Recreation Association, 301 Williams St.Participate: If you are a business, organization or individual who would like to give out candy, call 706-934-0514Thanksgiving dinner, sponsored by the Rossville Recreation AssociationWhen: To be announcedWhere: 301 Williams St.Cost: FreeVolunteer: Call 706-934-0514 if you would like to help.Christmas parade in RossvilleWhen: Dec, 1, 6:30 p.m.Where: Starts at 310 Ellis Rd., down McFarland Ave. and back to beginning point where free donuts and hot chocolate will be served.Cost: FreeParticipate: Would you like to have a float in the parade or help with the event? Call the Rec Association at 706-934-0514. Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.