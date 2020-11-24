Most Popular
Articles
- Cobb Elections addresses shredding at Jim Miller Park
- Report: Rome woman stole 28 packets of lottery tickets from Rockmart Highway gas station
- Report: Rome woman arrested at motel with crystal meth
- Calhoun Walmart reopens after closure for COVID cleaning; anonymous employee speaks out
- Floyd County chief elections clerk terminated, elections board cites two reprimands within six months
- Second Pick O' Deli location going into former Fuddruckers building
- Lidl announces opening date for Marietta store
- Rome man charged with aggravated stalking
- Gov. Kemp reimposes COVID-19 restrictions in Georgia
- Application for possible Popeyes on Turner McCall tabled, strong opposition from East Rome neighborhood