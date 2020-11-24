Upcoming Live Music Nov 24, 2020 23 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Karaoke w/ Chris CrockerLawrence PlantationFriday, 6:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you State and National News US-Pres-Sum,100 The Latest: Biden prioritizes climate change with Kerry pick Biden signals stark shift with new national security team Biden transition OK'd to start as Trump runs out of options Left for dead, twice, RadioShack gets another shot online US-House-Sum,100 US-Senate-Sum,100 South Carolina's Jaime Harrison throwing new PAC weight behind Democrats. First stop: Georgia Most Popular Articles ArticlesCobb Elections addresses shredding at Jim Miller ParkReport: Rome woman stole 28 packets of lottery tickets from Rockmart Highway gas stationReport: Rome woman arrested at motel with crystal methCalhoun Walmart reopens after closure for COVID cleaning; anonymous employee speaks outFloyd County chief elections clerk terminated, elections board cites two reprimands within six monthsSecond Pick O' Deli location going into former Fuddruckers buildingLidl announces opening date for Marietta storeRome man charged with aggravated stalkingGov. Kemp reimposes COVID-19 restrictions in GeorgiaApplication for possible Popeyes on Turner McCall tabled, strong opposition from East Rome neighborhood Latest e-Edition Rome News Tribune To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.