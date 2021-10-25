The Unity Christian Lady Lions wrapped up their season in style on Saturday, putting together some impressive performances to earn a State runner-up honors as a team.
The Lady Lions traveled to Macon to compete in the GAPPS Cross Country State Meet at the Georgia Premier Cross Country Course and represented well with three runners finishing in the top 10 individually to lead the way to a team score of 54 ahead of third-place Central Fellowship Christian Academy (56) and just three points behind the state championship team from Lyndon Academy.
Leading the way for Unity Christian was Gabriella Creel who placed fourth individually, and she was followed closely behind in fifth place by Tiffany Creel. Andrea Creel rounded out the top-10 finishers for the Lady Lions by placing ninth. That trio was also named to the GAPPS All-State Cross Country Team. Gabriella and Andrea are both sophomores, and Tiffany is a senior and team captain.
Unity Christian's Lizzy Pardue (14th) and Anna Grace Wells (25th) completed the individual finishes for the girls team, who earned state runner-up honors for the second straight season.
The Unity Christian boys team also competed at the State Meet with Aaron Hardwell finishing 82nd individually and Luke Whitehead finishing 85th.
The Unity Christian girls and boys teams are both coached by Rob Davis.
In other recent prep cross country news:
Rome girls, boys teams clinch State Meet berth
The Rome Girls and Boys teams both competed at the Region 5-AAAAAA Meet on Saturday a the McIntosh Nature Preserve in Whitesburg and both teams finished in the top four to clinch a spot in the Class AAAAAA State Meet.
The Lady Wolves scored 58 points as a team, which was the same total as Carrollton, but the Lady Trojans won on tiebreaker of a higher finish from their sixth runner to claim the No. 2 spot and put Rome in third.
Rome was led in the girls race by a trio of top-five finishers, including Lucia Loarca who placed second with a time of 19:23.99. Emily Bartleson was just behind in third with a 19:52.82, and Elise Wooddell took fifth with a 20:22.65.
Rounding out the team score for the Lady Wolves were Emma Lindenmayer (19th, 21:32.68) and Emily Cooper (29th, 22:52.05)
On the boys side, Rome scored a team total of 66 to take third behind Alexander (47) and Carrollton (48). The Wolves' top finisher was Tucker Wright who placed third individually with a time of 15:58.18.
Also factoring into Rome's team score was John Glick (11th, 16:35.84), Jonah Campbell (13th, 16:42.95), Andy Martinez (18th, 17:03.41) and Bo Bushnell (21st, 17:05.38).
Both Rome teams will now turn their attention to the Class AAAAAA State Meet which they will compete in on Nov. 6 at the State Course in Carrollton. The Rome boys will run at 8 a.m., and t