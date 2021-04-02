Rome's unemployment rate dipped 0.6% to 4.1% in February.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said that Rome saw positive month-over-month measures for every key indicator in February.
A year ago the local jobless rate was 3.7% before the pandemic set in.
The workforce in Rome grew by 586 to 44,462 individuals from January to February. That number is a combination of Floyd County residents who are on a payroll and the number of people who are registered with the state and actively looking for a job.
The number of Floyd County residents with a job increased by 841 over the month and but is down by 211 when compared to the same time a year ago.
The number of first-time claims for unemployment assistance filed by Floyd County residents dropped by 39.2% from January to February.
Still 994 Floyd County workers submitted an initial claim in February. Those are people who have not filed an unemployment claim with the state during the preceding 12 months.
“February’s numbers are a strong indication the state is getting back to where it was prior to the pandemic,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler in a press release.
“Not only are we seeing growth for nearly every indicator in each MSA, but we are seeing the momentum start to switch in our favor. The unemployment rates are drastically dropping, the labor force numbers are gearing up, and most importantly, we are seeing initial claims decrease in almost every MSA.”
Rome-based companies ended February with 40,600 jobs. That was up by 300 from January to February but a significant decline of some by 1,100 when compared to this time last year.
The unemployment rate across the 15-county Northwest Georgia region dropped from 4.3% in January to 3.7% in February. Catoosa County reported the lowest rate at 2.6% while Chattooga County had the highest rate across the region February at 5.3%
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed about 584 active job postings in metro Rome for February.