Unclaimed Baggage is postponing its 50 Years 50 States Road Tour anniversary celebration and launch event.
"The well-being of its guests, staff and community is the top priority, and because of the health risks posed by COVID-19, the launch party scheduled for March 20-21 will be postponed," a press release states.
The store — which stretches more than a city block and is billed as a one-of-a-kind retail experience — is about an hour and a half drive from Rome, in Scottsboro, Alabama.
The 50 Years 50 States Road Tour set for this year, with stops in Chattanooga and Atlanta, may be rescheduled.
"Unclaimed Baggage looks forward to announcing updates about the tour, but for now, the store is praying for safety," the release states.
As the country’s only merchant of unclaimed and lost airline baggage and its contents, Unclaimed Baggage offers a treasure trove of goods that airlines have been unable to reunite with their former owners.