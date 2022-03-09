Demonstration to support Ukrainian artists will be held in Cedartown Sunday
The Anamchara gallery will be holding a demonstration to support Ukraine during the Russian invasion on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Gallerist Lucy Johnston Julia Hale is a gallerist at Anamchara Gallery in Cedatown. Hale frequently displayed her socially engaged art at the Reece Museaum at East Tennesaee University. The Universoty recieved an urgen temail from the Polish artist Daria Solar whose work has also been displayed at the Reece Museum. Solar's email urgered readers to raise awareness for not only the Ukrainin suffering, but the burdenns of the Polish people suring the Russian invasion as well.
"All the Poles are feeling tremendously afraid and just ethically challenged," Hale said, "Because the numbers of refugees just keep growing."
Owner Mike Burton has opened up the doors to Anamarchara to provide support to the Ukrainian community. Their purpose in the demonstration is to raise awareness about the threats the Ukrainian and Polish people face during the Russian invasion.
During the deomonstration attendees will quietly stand together to show their support. There will be a speaker , musical performances, and Hale will read a letter in support of Solar and the Ukranian people. The goal is to make a video archive and sent it to Solar to show that Americans support the Ukranian and Polish people during this hard time.