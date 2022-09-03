Q: What is your stance on the federal student loan forgiveness program announced by President Joe Biden last month?

A: Joe Biden and the Democrats’ disastrous economy is devastating Northwest Georgians with out-of-control inflation that hasn’t been seen since the depressing days of Jimmy Carter.

