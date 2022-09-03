Q: What is your stance on the federal student loan forgiveness program announced by President Joe Biden last month?
A: Joe Biden and the Democrats’ disastrous economy is devastating Northwest Georgians with out-of-control inflation that hasn’t been seen since the depressing days of Jimmy Carter.
The inflation under this administration has forced folks to shell out an average of $717 extra per month, totaling over $8,600 extra per year, and now career politician Joe Biden is pleasing his coastal elite donors by rolling out a plan to try to buy votes on the taxpayer dime with another half a trillion dollar payout in the form of “student loan debt forgiveness.”
Every economist is warning that Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan will pour gasoline on an already roaring fire and fuel inflation even higher. Biden’s plan will also continue labor shortages with the income-based repayment provision that eliminates payments for those who don’t work. This would make it even easier to work less or not at all.
Driving inflation and labor shortages is almost as bad as when the government forced businesses to shut down during covid. Our supply chain and economy still haven’t recovered.
What’s worse is forcing hardworking people in Northwest Georgia, who responsibly pay their own bills and pay off their own debts, to pay off college loans for other people. Stealing from Peter to pay Paul is not only economically derelict, it’s morally wrong.
I will continue to fight for the good people of the 14th District and demand fiscal responsibility and accountability from Washington D.C. to restore our once great economy we all enjoyed just a few years ago under President Trump.