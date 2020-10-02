Two Rome women are charged with felony shoplifting after they were arrested at the Cartersville Highway Wal-Mart.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Melissa Brook Bennett, 30, and Amanda Lynn Duncan, 38, stole $887.32 worth of child and baby clothing.
Duncan was released on bond Friday, while Bennett remained in jail with a $1,300 bond.
Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force arrests two at Martha Berry Boulevard hotel
A Rome man and Rome woman were arrested at the Relax Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard by Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force after officers allegedly found cocaine and marijuana in their possessions, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tony Dewane Sullivan Jr., 35, and Clarice Marie Roberts, 40, are both charged with felony cocaine possession, drug trafficking, misdemeanor possession of drug related objects, marijuana possession and felony intent to distribute. Sullivan attempted to dispose of some of the crack cocaine by flushing it down the sink. Officers also found small plastic bags and digital scales, as well as less than an ounce of marijuana.
Sullivan is charged with misdemeanor obstructing law enforcement and tampering with evidence.
Both remained in jail Friday morning with no bond.
Report: Rome woman had marijuana cigarette and meth in her vehicle
A Rome woman remained in jail Friday morning with a $5,700 bond after Rome police officers reportedly found a marijuana cigarette and meth in her vehicle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Holly Yung Jung Brown, 32, also had a glass pipe in her car when she was arrested outside the Pizza Hut on Martha Berry Boulevard. She is charged with felony meth possession, misdemeanor marijuana possession and drug related objects possession.