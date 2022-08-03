Two new exhibitions now open at Savoy

Savoy Automobile Museum is excited to announce the opening of two new automotive exhibitions in August.
Savoy, a world-class museum which opened its doors in December 2021, showcases cars from the Savoy Collection, private collections, as well as other museums.
Opening on Aug. 2, BIG BLOCKS, will showcase American muscle cars with “big-block” engines housed under the hood. The American muscle car era lasted over a decade of popular flexing with serious horsepower. American car manufacturers were not shy about increased engine size and power, from Chevrolet’s Chevelle to the Buick GSX, and Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, all ranging from the late 1960s to the early 1970s.
In conjunction with the BIG BLOCKS exhibition, a special HOODS UP! WEEKEND is scheduled for the opening weekend where visitors will have the opportunity to peek under the hoods of these vehicles from August 5-7 and then every other weekend through the closing of the exhibition on Dec. 4.
In between these dates, the hoods on these vehicles will be closed. A complete list of HOODS UP! WEEKEND dates are available on the website under the Events page.
Opening on the same date, Savoy Customs, an exhibition on display from Aug. s, through Dec. 4, in Gallery B, will showcase select vehicles from the Savoy Collection that have been restored to their classic look but modified with modern parts and technology. These incredible custom resto-mod vehicles highlight popular cars from the early, to mid-1950s featuring two of the Detroit Big Three manufacturers, Ford Motor Company and General Motors.
At any one time, there are approximately 50 vehicles on display throughout the five gallery spaces at Savoy Automobile Museum. Original works of art are also featured in the museum. For additional information visit savoymuseum.org.