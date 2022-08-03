Two new exhibitions now open at Savoy

Savoy Automobile Museum will open two new exhibitions, Big Blocks and Savoy Customs, on August 2.

 Contributed

Savoy Automobile Museum is excited to announce the opening of two new automotive exhibitions in August.

Savoy, a world-class museum which opened its doors in December 2021, showcases cars from the Savoy Collection, private collections, as well as other museums.

