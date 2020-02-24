A wedding-events center and a storage facility are opening in Chickamauga.
The former bank at 201 Gordon St. is undergoing a makeover to become Nineteen Ten Wedding and Event Center. Set to be open by April 1, the venue will also serve as a tea room that will be open daily.
James Horn and his daughter, Jessica Williams, are not new to catering. Their business, C.J.’s BBQ and Catering, won LaFayette’s first Honeybee Festival barbecue competition. C.J’s BBQ is also the official caterer for J-Fest.
Horn is proud of the bank’s rich history and hopes the venue will provide unique photo opportunities.
The former vault is being renovated into a bar where beer and wine will be served.
The venue will boast a bridal suite, two rooms for the bride’s family and groom’s family, and a game room with X-boxes and flat-screen TVs, he said. There will be an area for outdoor weddings with cafe lights and an arbor, and the venue will be able to host rooftop events.
Other options include horses and buggies for interested parties; renting the upstairs, which will have its own kitchen, separately; and hosting parties.
Climate-controlled storage
The former Shop-Rite at 200 Thomas Ave. has been newly renovated as a climate-controlled storage facility.
When Carol Waters and her husband, Doyle, purchased the former grocery store, they hoped to create a business that would be in-demand in the area.
In the late 1970s the couple moved to Chickamauga to open a Piggly Wiggly Supermarket and later sold to Shop-Rite, he said.
The couple bought the property back and converted it into a secure, climate-controlled storage facility, he said.
Humidity controls prevent formation of mold and mildew, thereby protecting furniture and old photographs. The facility also has security in place.
The facility has 64 units. Two sizes are available: 10 feet by 15 feet and 10 feet by 20 feet, he said.
The couple also owns a mini-storage facility in the former Ace hardware store on Gordon Street, which is walking distance from the new business.