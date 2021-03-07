The Chattanooga Mocs basketball team got some good news last week with word that Malachi Smith and David Jean-Baptiste earned All-SoCon honors for the first time in their careers.
Smith claimed first team honors via the coaches list and second on the media vote. Jean-Baptiste lived up to his preseason billing making the second team on both. It’s the first time since 1994 that both starting guards earned such accolades with Chad Copeland (first team) and Gary Robb (second team) capturing voter imaginations 27 years ago.
Smith averaged 16.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest. He’s on pace to be the first Moc to lead the team in all three categories in a single season. He was exceptional in SoCon play averaging 16.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 47.5 percent overall and a league-leading 45 percent from 3-point range.
Jean-Baptiste combined with Smith for the most potent backcourt combo in the league. He added 16.5 points per game shooting 39.2 percent from long range and ranking among the leaders in accuracy and quantity making 2.76 per contest.
The yearly honorees were a match on both the coaches and media ballots. Isaiah Miller swept Player of the Year while ETSU’s Damari Monsanto was Freshman of the Year. Dan Earl from VMI was the Coach of the Year with the league mentors tabbing Miller as the top defensive performer.