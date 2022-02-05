The Ridgeland Lady Panthers opened the 2022 soccer season in fine fashion last Tuesday night with a 7-1 drubbing of Sonoraville at Bowers and Painter Field.
Freshman Maria Ronda had a huge debut for the Black-and-White with four tallies, including a penalty kick. Ronda scored twice in each half, while Ragan Wimpee netted one goal in each half. CarrieAnne Hill scored a solo goal, while Betsy Hixson, Ivey Stargel and Esther Gutierrez recorded assists.
Deborah Gutierrez also had a shot on goal for the Lady Panthers, while Hannah Card spent the first 70 minutes in net before giving way to Stella Stephens for the final 10 minutes.
Results of the boys’ match had not been reported as of press time.
Ridgeland’s girls saw their record even up at 1-1 following a 3-0 loss to Coahulla Creek Thursday in Dalton. The match was stopped by officials at halftime due to unsafe playing conditions from excessive rain.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 2, TRION 2
The Ramblers opened the 2022 season on the road against a solid Bulldog club last Monday night and returned home with a draw.
Kade Ballew took a nice corner kick from Daniel Lopez for the first tally of the season for LaFayette just moments after Trion put home the first goal of the match.
In the second half, LaFayette took the lead as a crossing pass from Lopez once again found the foot of Ballew, who blasted home the go-ahead goal.
However, Trion tied things up with three minutes left and the match would end deadlocked.
Hayden Rainwater and Rob Hannah were standouts on defense for LaFayette.
LAFAYETTE GIRLS 9, DALTON ACADEMY 2
The Lady Ramblers began their new soccer season on Friday night and enjoyed a chilly, but successful debut with a defeat of visiting Dalton Academy.
It was an impressive high school start for freshman Channing Johnson, who found the net four times in the victory, tying a record held by former Lady Rambler Karissa Tatum. Senior Zoe Haggard added a pair of goals, while junior Shelby Madden, sophomore Teara Snider and freshman Addison Sanders each scored once.
DALTON ACADEMY BOYS 4, LAFAYETTE 2
The Ramblers dropped the nightcap to the unbeaten Pumas and fell to 0-1-1 on the season. Individual scoring had not been provided as of press time.
HERITAGE BOYS 3, TRION 3
The Generals got a hat trick from Preston McPheters and needed all three goals to salvage a tie with visiting Trion in a non-region match last Tuesday.
Caedon Stafford had a pair of assists and McPheters finished with five shots on goal, while by Tristan Simmons, Andrew Cass and Alex Bedwell each took one shot. Jay Williams came up with six big saves in goal for Heritage (1-0-1).
CALHOUN GIRLS 4, LFO 0
The Lady Warriors began their season last Tuesday night, but endured a shutout loss at the hands of the Class AAAAA Lady Jackets. Sadie Robinson had 10 saves in goal for LFO (0-1).
The Warriors also suffered a 4-0 defeat at the hands of the Jackets.
No further information had been reported of press time.