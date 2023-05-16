Two projects could bring more than 2,000 homes, additional industrial space and a combined impact of $850 million to the booming North Bartow/South Gordon area near I-75.
Some of it will sound familiar, too.
Two projects could bring more than 2,000 homes, additional industrial space and a combined impact of $850 million to the booming North Bartow/South Gordon area near I-75.
Some of it will sound familiar, too.
Around 2007 and 2008, two other projects were driving interest in Adairsville -- a Cabela's outdoors superstore at Ga. 140 and I-75 and a massive residential development further west on 140 known as "Towne West."
Cabela's ended up bringing an always-packed retail center south on 75 near Acworth. The Towne Center project from Forestar Real Estate became a memory. With it were plans for a 2,550-home community and 900,000 square feet of retail and office space.
It appears a new Towne West is in circulation. This 2023 edition also is at Ga. 140 and Twin Bridges Road/Hall Station Road. It would feature 1,356 residences on 718 acres, a mix of single-family detached homes and townhomes.
The plan is valued at nearly $490 million and is projected to generate taxes of $6.62 million each year.
The developer is DR Horton, which bills itself as "America's largest homebuilder." The first phase would be in place by 2032 with the rest stretching to 2040, according to a Development of Regional Impact proposal up for review by the state.
DR Horton has numerous projects in metro Atlanta; the nearest is Parkside at Carter Grove, a single-family home development within Carter Grove Plantation in Cartersville.
The state Department of Community Affairs also has received a development plan for The Bluffs at Manning Mill, a $360 million development that would include a very different mix: three industrial buildings together with 1.75 million square feet under roof and 674 single-family homes
The Development of Regional Impact report before the Northwest Georgia Regional Commission states it would generate nearly $2.9 million in new tax revenue each year. Build out would take until 2027. The project is between U.S. 41 and I-75 south of Ga. 140.
Pacific Group Inc. of Atlanta is the developer. That's the same group behind an earlier project, Manning Mill Industrial, which included plans of 12 industrial buildings together with 5.13 million square feet. That project was OK'd in 2022. Project value: $513 million.
We have left voice mails with representatives at the Pacific Group and DR Horton for additional comment.
Both projects fit into the red-hot "northwest corridor" that runs from Emerson north of Calhoun off I-75 and key connecting highways. New industry and warehouse space dominate the stretch with several housing and mixed use plans up for review as well.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.