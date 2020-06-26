A Metro Task Force investigation at a home on Hopewell Street has led to the recovery of methamphetamine, packaging materials, a digital scale, smoking devices and a small amount of suspected ecstasy.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lee Ray Casey, 63 and Amanda Leighann Culp, 31, were arrested at the residence following the execution of a search warrant Thursday morning.
Both Casey and Culp were charged with felonies for possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth and a misdemeanor for possession of drug-related objects.
Culp was also charged with a felony for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance while Casey was charged with a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.
Dodd Blvd. traffic stop leads to drug arrests
A traffic stop by Rome Police in the 100 block of Dodd Boulevard has resulted in a pair of arrests and the recovery of suspected ecstasy, marijuana and a firearm in the automobile after a K9 unit alerted to the vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Haley Davenport Ferrell, 24, and Maurice Eugene Stocks, 40, were arrested at a location off Dodd Boulevard on Thursday around 6:30 p.m. and charged with a felony for possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, the suspected ecstasy. Both were also charged with felonies for possession of a firearm during the attempt to commit a felony and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana.
Ferrell, who allegedly fought with officers as she was being placed under arrest, was also charged with felonies for two counts of obstruction of officers, possession of a Schedule I or Schedule II controlled substance with the intent to distribute.
Stocks was also charged with felonies for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Rome man charged with burglary, assault
An incident at a location in west Floyd County in late May has led to the arrest of a Rome man on two felony charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Zackarey Aaron Bridges, 26, was arrested at storage units on North Broad Street Thursday and charged with felonies for aggravated assault and burglary in the first degree.
He is alleged to have forcibly entered a home on Morton Bend Road May 31 where he allegedly pointed a gun at the resident and took $600 in cash.
Traffic stop leads to recovery of meth
A man who was stopped by Floyd County police in West Rome for not wearing a seat belt was found to be carrying a pipe with methamphetamine residue and an open container of liquor in his vehicle.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Jay Haynes, 58, was stopped by police near the intersection of Burnett Ferry Road and Smith Road where officers found a pipe with meth residue tucked into his belt. The officer also recovered an open container of Jose Cuervo tequila under the driver’s seat.
He also faces misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects, driving on a suspended or revoked license and an open container violation as well as a felony probation violation.
Sex offender charged with failing to register
Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies traveled to Tennessee Thursday to arrest a man for whom a local warrant had been issued in January of 2017.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jason Douglas Proudlove, 49 of Rogersville, Tennessee, was picked up at the Williamson County Jail in Tennessee and brought back to Rome to face a felony charge for failing to register as a sex offender.
Doug Walker, associate editor