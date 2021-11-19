Rome-Floyd Metro Task Force arrested two people during a search at a South Broad Street residence where officers found over 28 grams of meth, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Carla Leighann Roaderick, 28, and Samuel L. Smith, 37, had multiple baggies of meth packaged for resale, as well as scales and smoking devices.
Both are charged with felony meth possession, drug trafficking, intent to distribute and misdemeanor drug related object possession. Smith is additionally charged with a parole violation and a probation violation.
Both were held without bond Friday morning.
Report: Two arrested on escape, hindering apprehension of a criminal charges
A Rome woman and Silver Creek man were arrested at a residence on Daniel Road after the man failed to report himself to the jail to serve his sentence on Nov. 5, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jacqueline Leanna Brackett, 22, helped conceal Herbert Sebastian Shiflett, 31, from law enforcement. A Rome-Floyd Metro Drug Task Force member also found synthetic marijuana and pregabalin tablets at the residence.
Brackett is charged with felony hindering apprehension of a criminal, possession of synthetic marijuana, Schedule V controlled substance possession and misdemeanor drug related objects possession.
Shiflett is charged with felony escape and misdemeanor failure to appear.
Brackett was held on a $11,200 bond Friday, while Shiflett was held without bond.
Lindale pair arrested at Maple Road residence on several drug charges
After searching a Maple Road residence in Lindale, Rome-Floyd Metro Drug Task Force found over 30 prescription pills and marijuana, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kimberly Renee Kelly, 38, and David Anthony Minter, 51, both of Lindale, had a combined total of 10 Tizanidine pills, two Tramadol pills, three diazepam tablets, nine Alprazolem tablets and 11 morphine tablets. They also had less than an ounce of marijuana, as well as scales and grinders.
Both are charged with two counts of felony Schedule IV controlled substance possession, Schedule II controlled substance possession, possession of dangerous drugs, misdemeanor drugs not in original container, marijuana possession and drug related objects possession. Kelly is also charged with another count of Schedule IV controlled substance possession.
The two were held without bond Friday morning.
Paulding County man charged with cocaine possession
A Paulding County man was held without bond Friday after he was arrested on Alabama Highway on a cocaine possession charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Wayne Banister, 53, of Dallas, had a glass smoking device with a white powdered substance, suspected to be cocaine, in his car trunk.
Rome man charged with meth possession
A Rome man was arrested on Alabama Highway Thursday after Floyd County police officers reportedly found meth and a glass smoking device in his possession.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Steven Lanier Dooley, 56, is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor drug related objects possession.
He was held on a $11,200 bond Friday.