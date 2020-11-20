A Rome man and woman have been arrested after police became aware of an alleged plot to shoot and kill a local man, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dijon Demar Roberson, 29, and Laterra Denae Mack, 37 were arrested Thursday and charged with felony cruelty to children in the second degree after allegedly telling the stepdaughter of their intended victim of their plan.
Warrants for their arrest alleges that by telling the teenager about the plan to drug the victim and then take him into the woods and shoot him, they caused excessive mental or physical pain to the child.
Roberson was also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.
Bartow residents charged with trafficking in methamphetamine
A Bartow County man and woman face multiple charges after their vehicle was stopped in Rome and police recovered a large amount of methamphetamine and cash, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tommy Richard Williams, 48, of Adairsville, and Heather Ann Williams, 37, of Cartersville, are charged with trafficking in methamphetamine following the traffic stop at U.S. 27 and Veteran's Memorial Highway Thursday evening.
Police confiscated more than 28 grams of methamphetamine packaged in individual bags along with a large, but undisclosed amount of cash from the vehicle.
They are also charged with possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and possession of methamphetamine
Tommy Williams also faces an open container violation.
Two charged with possession of methamphetamine
A traffic stop by a Floyd County police patrol resulted in the arrest of a man and woman for possession of methamphetamine, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kenneth Dee Thacker, 57, and Terr Lynn Berardi, 39, were taken into custody Thursday evening around the 5300 block of Alabama Highway.
Thacker was determined to have been driving without a license. The officer recovered a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue from the vehicle and charged both with felony possession of methamphetamine.
Both are charged with misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects.
Thacker was also charged with driving on a suspended or revoked license and driving without insurance.