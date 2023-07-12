Police have closed Ga 140 (Turkey Mountain Road) while rescuers clear up a serious crash between Kellett Road and Old Dalton Road. Avoid the area and use detours.

The road will be closed for an undetermined amount of time due to fire and large vehicles involved.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In