A little more than a month after being handed their only loss of the season by the Heritage Generals, the Gordon Lee Trojans returned the favor last Monday night, defeating Heritage, 5-2, and dealing the Navy-and-Red their first loss of the 2022 season.
Both teams pushed across a run in the third inning.
Owen Carstens singled for Heritage and promptly stole second and third base before scoring on a groundout off the bat of Ayden Harmon.
A half-inning later, the homestanding Trojans saw Hurley McAlister reach on an error and take second on a passed ball before scoring on an RBI-single from Maddox Millard.
However, Gordon Lee scored four times in the bottom of the fourth inning. Garrett Ross reached on an error and scored on an RBI-double by Dustin Day. Layne Vaughn drew a walk and Kaden Ellis was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Landon Norton came through with an RBI-single and two other runs later scored on an error.
Heritage got a run back in the top of the sixth inning as Henry Allen drew a bases-loaded walk, but that would be all of the offense the Generals could muster down the stretch.
Norton got the win with five innings of three-hit ball. He struck out seven and walked five, while the run he allowed was earned. Brayden Stoker recorded the save after two innings of one-hit ball. He allowed an unearned run with two walks and four strikeouts.
Day went 2 for 3 and was the only Gordon Lee player with multiple hits.
Allen worked the first three innings on the hill for Heritage. He allowed an unearned run on two hits and a walk and struck out six batters. Ty Hunt was saddled with the loss. He allowed four runs — one earned — on three hits and two walks in two innings. He finished with two strikeouts, while Dakota Barr struck out one batter and gave up one hit in one inning of relief.
Cody Bryan was 2 for 4 and was the only Heritage player with multiple hits.
The game did not count in the NGAC standings.
GORDON LEE 7, CHRISTIAN HERITAGE 5
The scored four times in the top of the first inning, but had to hold for a road win last Tuesday.
Seven different players had hits for the Trojans, including doubles by Day, Norton and Ross. Norton and Ellis each had two RBIs, while Vaughn, Brisyn Oliver and Corbin Curd each knocked in one run.
Ross threw the first five innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits and four walks, finishing with six strikeouts, to get the victory. James Davis, Brady Little and Koltin Webb all pitched in relief with Webb getting the save.
GORDON LEE 7, RINGGOLD 5
Five runs in the bottom of the second inning helped give the Trojans a win over the Tigers Thursday night in Chickamauga.
Vaughn went 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Trojans (11-1). Norton had a double and an RBI. Ellis picked up a single and Millard stole two bases and scored twice.
Day pitched six innings in the victory. He allowed five runs on six hits and a walk. Only two of the runs were earned and he finished the game with nine strikeouts. Stoker walked three batters in his one inning of relief, but struck out one hitter and picked up the save.
Luke Raby was 2 for 4 at the plate with a pair of doubles and three RBIs. Logan Moore had two hits, including a double, and scored twice, while Kaiden Quick and Camden Daniel each singled.
Raby went five innings on the hill and allowed six runs on four hits and two walks, though only one of those runs were earned. He also struck out six batters. Rhett Blankenship pitched an inning of relief and allowed one unearned run for the Tigers (8-6).
LAKEVIEW 9, ROSSVILLE 2
Tied 2-2 going into the top of the seventh inning, the Warriors got a grand slam from Jared Mitchell as part of a seven-run outburst and they went on to hand the Bulldogs a loss at Rossville City Park last Tuesday night.
Lakeview led 2-1 after three innings, but the Bulldogs tied things up with an RBI by Kaiden Williams in the bottom of the fourth.
However, Mitchell’s blast untied the game and the Warriors would tack on three more runs to pull away. Nathan Horne added a pair of RBIs, as did Logan Reece, while Chandler Harris picked up one RBI.
Tanner Wilson pitched three innings and gave up three hits with four strikeouts, while Kyler Crawford allowed two runs, one earned, on one hit and one walk in four innings of work. He finished with four strikeouts.
Eli Johnson went 2 for 3 for Rossville, while Kiyon Williams and Brandon Newport each had singles. Newport also swiped a pair of bases with Kiyon Williams adding one.
Newport, Brylin Woods, Eli Waters and Kaiden Williams combined to pitch for the Bulldogs. They surrendered eight earned runs on six hits and 11 walks and finished with a combined eight strikeouts.