Holt Roberts and Brodie Genter greet Blake Rodgers at the plate following his two-run homer against Mt. Paran Christian this past Tuesday.

After splitting a pair of slugfests against Dalton and Mt. Paran Christian early last week, beating the Catamounts (17-15) and losing to the Eagles (15-7), the Gordon Lee Trojans bounced back from the loss and took out some frustration in a 20-3 decimation of Model in a non-region game in Shannon this past Wednesday.

The game was very close most of the way. The Trojans led 4-0 after three innings, but surrendered three in the bottom of the third as the Blue Devils fought back.

