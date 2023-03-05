After splitting a pair of slugfests against Dalton and Mt. Paran Christian early last week, beating the Catamounts (17-15) and losing to the Eagles (15-7), the Gordon Lee Trojans bounced back from the loss and took out some frustration in a 20-3 decimation of Model in a non-region game in Shannon this past Wednesday.
The game was very close most of the way. The Trojans led 4-0 after three innings, but surrendered three in the bottom of the third as the Blue Devils fought back.
But in the top of the fifth, Gordon Lee sent 20 batters to the plate and scored an unbelievable 16 runs to leave no doubt as to the outcome. Kade Cowan had the big hit in the inning, a grand slam. Brodie Genter drove in three runs with a double, while Cooper Jackson also had four RBIs in the frame. Two scored on a single and two scored later on a double.
Nate Dunfee went 3 for 4 and scored three times. Genter finished 2 for 4, as did Ty Thompson, who matched Genter with three RBIs. Blake Rodgers went 2 for 2, scored twice and drove in a pair of runs, while Bo Rhudy, Holt Roberts and Barrett Dockery had solo RBIs.
Aiden Goodwin picked up the victory on the mound. The sophomore pitched all five innings, giving up just one earned run on four hits and two walks. He finished with five strikeouts.
GORDON LEE 9, HERITAGE 4
The final game of the Catoosa Children’s Fund Classic at Ridgeland on Saturday saw the Trojans open up a 4-1 lead before the Generals battled back to tie things up and send it to extra innings.
Gordon Lee opened the top of the eighth with a double by Dunfee and a single by Cowan. After a strikeout, both runners moved into scoring position following a groundout, although it left Heritage one out away from escaping the jam unscathed.
But Rodgers came through for the Trojans with a two-run double, while Roberts and Jackson Scali followed up with back-to-back RBI-doubles. Dockery added a run-scoring single before the Generals were finally able to end the frame.
Jackson had a home run for Gordon Lee earlier in the contest. Roberts matched Rodgers with two RBIs, while Dunfee and Genter each had two hits.
Rodgers pitched the first five innings, allowing four hits and a walk with two strikeouts. Scali got the win in relief with three innings of one-hit ball. He struck out three and walked one.
Heritage got three hits and two RBIs from J.J. Hunt.
Gage Shaver had a hit, drew a walk and scored twice. Landen Skeen was 1 for 2 with a run scored, and Maddox Henry also scored a run for the Navy-and-Red.
Skeen, J.C. Armour, Jonathan Glover and Owen Carstens combined for nine strikeouts and seven walks in eight innings of work on the hill. Glover was saddled with the loss.
Gordon Lee began the week with a 4-2 overall record, while Heritage was 4-1 going into Monday. The two were set to face off again in Chickamauga on Wednesday of this week.