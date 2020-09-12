For a little more than 15 minutes on Friday night, everything seem to be going the way of the LFO Warriors.
Playing at home for the first time this season, they scored on two of their first three possessions, forced and recovered two fumbles on defense and flipped the field on a 48-yard punt which they downed inside the 5-yard line.
But leading 15-0 and seemingly with all the momentum on their side, the visiting Gordon Lee Trojans simply took it away from them and never let it go.
The Navy-and-White would get on the board in the final minute of the first half before scoring on their first three possessions of the second half as four unanswered touchdowns gave Gordon Lee a 29-15 victory and a 2-0 start to the season.
After rushing for nearly 400 yards in last week’s season-opener against Dade County, the Trojans picked up 280 yards on the ground Friday night, but 191 came in the second half as they clicked off 7.3 yards per carry on 26 second-half attempts.
Gordon Lee head coach Josh Groce called his team’s “flat” start a mixture of what LFO was doing right and what his team was doing wrong.
“Tip your hat to (LFO). They were up 15-0 because they’re a good ball team,” he began. “It wasn’t just things we were doing wrong as much as it was they were executing well and we weren’t. They got after us up front and we were sort of sitting back and not attacking.
“We weren’t executing and we weren’t doing stuff we had worked