The Gordon Lee Trojans showed very little rust coming off an open week and used their punishing ground game and stingy defense to grind out a 33-7 win at Gordon Central’s Ratner Stadium on Friday night.
It was the first-ever gridiron meeting between the two schools.
Following a scoreless first period, the Trojans took control with 20 points in the second quarter to stake themselves to a 20-0 halftime lead.
After missing a field goal in the opening stanza, Gordon Lee broke the ice with less than four minutes gone in the second quarter on a 5-yard Bo Rhudy TD run.
Following a shanked Warrior punt, Gordon Lee took possession at the Warriors’ 25-yard line and it took just five plays to get back on the board. This time it was Cade Peterson powering his way in from three yards out. The PAT was blocked, but the Trojans’ lead increased to 13-0 with 4:51 left in the half.
The Trojans would get the ball back with just under two minutes to play at their own 49 and converted a fourth down before getting some help with a Gordon Central pass interference call in the endzone. Gordon Lee set up for a 34-yard field goal attempt with 4.4 seconds remaining, but the Warriors jumped offside, giving the Trojans an extra five yards and a first down.
Eschewing the potential three points, the Trojans went for the juggular as quarterback Blake Groce lofted a pass toward the right corner of the endzone. Brody Cobb would outjump a defender for the ball and pulled in it for a 12-yard score that gave the visitors a 20-0 lead at intermission.
Gordon Lee would add to the lead on the first play of the fourth quarter as Rhudy plowed his way in from a yard out on fourth-and-goal to cap a 56-yard march.
Central finally got on the board later in the period as a 78-yard run by Jordan Boone set up quarterback Tre Williams’ 4-yard keeper. However, Peterson would find paydirt one final time with 2:25 to go, running off left end and sidestepping a tackler before crossing the goal line to cap the scoring.
Gordon Lee methodically piled up 213 rushing yards. Peterson had 87 yards on 13 carries, while Rhudy added 82 on 18 attempts. Groce was 2 of 6 passing for 43 yards, including a 31-yard throw to Jacob Neal. Montgomery Kephart made three extra points on the evening, while two more were blocked.
A total of 17 different Trojans made at least one solo tackle in the game with Rhudy and Kade Cowan leading the way with four apiece. Cobb, Peterson, Logan Ball and Jackson Moore each had a tackle for loss, while Kameron Oliver and Hayden Walker each recorded a sack.
The defense also allowed the Warriors just two first downs in the first half.
The Trojans, now 4-0 for the first time since 2002, will look to remain unbeaten this Friday back at home against Southeast Whitfield. The Raiders (1-4) won for the first time this season this past Friday, downing Armuchee, 21-7.
Information from Daniel Bell of the Calhoun Times was used in this story.