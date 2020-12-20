The Trion Bulldogs captured the North Georgia Athletic Conference Duals wrestling championship at LaFayette Middle School on Saturday, Dec. 13, extending their streak to three years in a row.
The tournament, a single-elimination event that was shortened to just six teams this year, saw Trion face off with fourth-seeded Saddle Ridge in one semifinal match after the Mustangs had defeated fifth-seeded Heritage, 48-31, in an opening-round match.
Picking up first-period pins in the Heritage match for Saddle Ridge was Malachi Miller, Parker Greco, Jacob Bond, Brady Wilson and Nicholas Cigalina. Bentley Cannington won by pin in the second period and Spencer Chadwick earned a third-period pin. Athens Parker won by decision and Jack Harris won by forfeit.
Jonathan Arehart (86) won by pin for the Generals. Riley Womack (94) claimed a 14-6 major decision and Alex Grayson (130) earned 6-4 minor decision. Billy Hamilton (78), River Heisler (165) and Aidan Farmer (220) all won by forfeit.
However, the Mustangs were unable to pull the upset in the next round as the Bulldogs claimed a 63-24 victory.
Saddle Ridge’s points came on first-period pins by Bond, Chadwick and Micah Smith, along with a second-period pin by Cannington.
The other semifinal was a barnburner that saw Ringgold defeat Gordon Lee by a razor-thin 40-39 margin.
The Trojans got forfeit wins by Jacob McCullough (72 pounds) and Noah Brown (78) and pins by Carson Alexander (86) and Peyton Mullins (94) to take an early lead. However five straight victories by Ringgold would tighten the match considerably.
Pierce Pennington (100) won an 11-2 major decision. Harbor Bent (108) won a minor decision, 8-6, and Brayden Syler (115) followed with a 2-0 minor decision before Tristen Busch (123) and Jaxon Delgado (130) earned back-to-back pins.
Mason Daugherty (140) got six more points for Gordon Lee with a pin, but Ringgold answered with pins from Haddon Fries (150), Bryce Hart (165) and Jackson Lowery (180).
The Trojans would get a pinfall victory by Jonah Davenport (220) and they closed out the match as Griffey Moore (275) picked up a hard-fought 5-4 decision for the Navy-and-White.
Ringgold would face nemesis Trion in the championship match for the third straight time, but the Bulldogs would use seven pins and three forfeits to power their way to a 60-25 win.
Pennington (94) won his match by an 8-4 count and Syler (115) picked up a 9-0 major decision. Pins from Bush (123), Delgado (130) and Fries (150) rounded out the scoring for the Tigers.
Trion wins again in Rossville
After winning the NGAC Duals a week earlier, Trion completed the wrestling sweep by taking the team trophy in the league’s traditional tournament, which was held Friday and Saturday at the Rossville Athletic Center.
Trion had six individual champions and finished with 213 points. Gordon Lee, which saw three of its wrestlers crowned champion, was runner-up with 186 points. Ringgold (129.5) was third with three champions and 2019 team champion Saddle Ridge (124) had two individual champions.
Fifth-place Heritage (88) had one champion, while the rest of the field included LaFayette (36), Rossville (27), Lakeview (16) and Chattanooga Valley (0). Dade County did not participate.
Silas Mills (78 pounds), Jason Jenkins (100), Clayton Loughridge (108), Kade Smith (165), Layne Harris (180) and Brock Peyton (275) were crowned individual champions for the victorious Bulldogs. Sammy Headsworth (72), Staven Gardner (86), Logan Potts (94) and Cam Durham (220) all finished runner-up for Trion.
Taking third place for the Bulldogs was Zach Camp (140), while Landon Dix (123) placed fourth.
For Gordon Lee, Brown (72), Alexander (86) and Dougherty (140) won individual conference titles with Landon Brown (108), Layne Vaughn (123) and Moore (275) earning runner-up medals.
Placing third for the Trojans was Kadin Ellis (100), Cannon Voiles (115), Brock Crutchfield (130), Dalton Russell (165) and Davenport (180). Mullins (94) and Avery Bloodworth (150) both finished fourth.
Ringgold’s efforts were led by champions Pennington (94), Busch (123) and Fries (150). Jaxon Delgado (130), Logan Moore (140) and Hart (165) all finished second for the Tigers. Trent Fayta (275) took third place, while Syler (115) was fourth.
Bond (115) and Holden Ballew (220) won individual titles for the fourth-place Mustangs. Miller (100), Kaleb Burris (150) and Cigalina (180) all finished second. Third-place medals went to Greco (108) and fourth-place awards were earned by Parker (72), Smith (130) and Harris (275).
Grayson captured the lone title for Heritage as he won the 130-pound class. Hamilton (78) finished second for the Generals. Boston Chandler (72), Arehart (86), Womack (94) and Cameron Blankenship (123) each took third with Andy Garcia (100) and Farmer (220) both placing fourth.
Hagen Baker was the top finisher for LaFayette as he placed second at 115. Avery Davis (78) and Benji Foley (220) both took third for the Ramblers.
Rossville got a third-place finish from Bryson Ballew (150) and fourth-place showings from Rylan Ball (78), Wesley Delaney (86), T.J. Delaney (140) and Gene Smith (165).
Lakeview’s points came on fourth-place finishes by Nicoly Frazier (108) and Blake Rizzo (180).
Bond was named Most Outstanding Wrestler in the lightweight classes, while Harris took Most Outstanding Wrestler in the heavyweight classes for Trion.
The NGAC junior varsity tournament was also held at the R.A.C. over the weekend in conjunction with the varsity tournament.
Ringgold led the way with five champions, including Chandler Craig (94), Logan Roberts (130), Avery Long (140), Elijah Tipton (150) and Trent Cleland (165).
Trion’s four winners included Ridge Drake (86), Edwin Francisco (108), Braden Cundiff (123) and Conner Harris (180), while Gordon Lee had a pair of champions in Jenz Martin (78) and Ely Stevens (220).
Everett Healey (72) and Will Smith (100) both won titles for Heritage and David Murdock (115) claimed one for Lakeview. There were no competitors in the junior varsity heavyweight division.