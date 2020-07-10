A Trion man remained in jail on a $7,900 bond Friday afternoon following a police chase that ended in a crash.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Wayne Gwynn, 32, refused to stop for a police vehicle with lights and siren late Thursday night, driving away at a high rate of speed onto Floyd Springs Road, over-steering at one point and losing control and crashing before fleeing on foot.
Gwynn is charged with felony fleeing, as well as misdemeanor speeding, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and leaving the scene of an accident.
Report: Rome man hit woman in the back of her head with a rock
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday afternoon following an altercation at his home.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Allen Dewayne Boatner, 39, bashed a woman in the back of the head with a rock while a six-year-old child was present.
Boatner is charged with felony aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, as well as misdemeanor third degree cruelty to children.
Clover Street traffic stop leads to drug arrest for Rome man
A traffic stop on Clover Street on Thursday evening led to felony drug charges for a Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shaquinne Tyrone Gallimore, 31, failed to yield to an emergency vehicle just after 5 p.m. and he was found to have a suspended license and no insurance. A search revealed Gallimore also was in possession of various drugs.
Gallimore, who was on probation at the time of the stop, is charged with felony failure to appear, felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than one ounce of marijuana, possession of drug-related objects, driving while license suspended, driving without insurance, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle and four counts of contempt of superior court.
Rome man facing false imprisonment, battery charges
A Rome man remained in jail Friday afternoon on a $7,900, a $1,920 and a $1,650 bond following incidents on Dodd Boulevard back in June.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Lanoris White, 41, detained an individual without legal authority and intentionally damaged their property. In a separate incident, White “intentionally caused physical harm” to the individual the day prior. He was arrested near the scene of the incident on Thursday during a traffic stop.
White is charged with felony false imprisonment. He is also charged with misdemeanor simple battery under the family violence act, criminal trespass, marijuana possession, driving while license is suspended or revoked, and criminal trespass.
Also arrested Thursday during the same traffic stop was Desiree Larosa Solomon, 43, after police say she violated a conditional bond by having direct contact with White.
Solomon remained in jail Friday afternoon without bond.
Traffic stop leads to felony drug arrest
A Rome man was arrested Thursday night after a traffic stop led to a felony drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Gabriel Kendell Ragland, 38, was stopped on U.S. 27 near Maple Avenue at 9:38 p.m. and synthetic marijuana was found in the vehicle.
Ragland is charged with felony possession of synthetic marijuana.
Shoplifting arrest leads to felony drug charge for woman
A Rome woman remained in jail on a $5,700 bond Friday afternoon following a shoplifting arrest at Walmart, 2510 Redmond Cir.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jennifer Diane Thorp, 40, who had previously been banned from the store, left with a speaker valued at $69.52 without paying. Police later found clear baggies of drugs in her possession.
Thorp is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor criminal trespass and theft by shoplifting.
Report: Rome woman had meth, glass pipe
A Rome woman was arrested at the Hi-Tech Fuel, 1324 Martha Berry Blvd., late Thursday on a felony drug charge.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lacey Janay Mote, 24, was in possession of a glass smoking device containing a methamphetamine.
Mote is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug-related objects. She remained in jail Friday afternoon on a $5,700 bond.
Police: Rome felony had drugs, gun
A 40-year-old Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday afternoon on drug and gun charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Lee Williams, a convicted felon, was arrested during a traffic stop near the Huddle House, 299 Sunset Drive, after he was found to have drugs, a firearm and multiple drugs in his possession.
Williams is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during commission of certain felonies. He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, and a safety belt violation and purchase or sale of marijuana.
Report: Rome woman had meth, marijuana
A Rome woman remained in jail Friday afternoon on a $5,700 bond following a drug arrest.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Martha Jane Autry, 62, was arrested at her home Thursday after drugs were found in her possession.
Autry is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, along with misdemeanor marijuana possession and driving while license is suspended or revoked.