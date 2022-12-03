Blood Assurance bus

The Blood Assurance Blood Brigade bus parked at an event in Calhoun.

 File, Blake Silvers

A trio of respiratory illnesses is to blame for a decrease in blood donors across North Georgia, according to Blood Assurance.

As cases of the flu, RSV and COVID-19 overwhelm hospitals, the community blood bank had less than a one-day’s supply of O-positive blood and a day’s worth of O-negative, A-negative and B-negative blood, as of Tuesday.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In