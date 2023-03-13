The trial for an Aragon man accused in the fatal hit-and-run that killed a man on a bicycle in Cedartown has been tentatively set for May.

A hearing in the trial of Ralph “Ryan” Dover III was scheduled for Monday, March 6, in Polk County Superior Court but was canceled at the last minute after the Polk County District Attorney’s Office and Senior Judge Mary Staley Clark, the presiding judge in the case, agreed to a continuance in the trial.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In