Tragic week on area roadways leaves 3 dead

Last week left several families in Polk County shocked and in mourning after a series of three separate wrecks led to the passing of three people with ties to local communities.
David Brown, a social studies enrichment teacher at Cedartown Middle School, was killed Tuesday, Feb. 14, when the Honda Accord he was driving was struck by a Ford Bronco that failed to stop at the red light as he drove through the intersection of Collard Valley Road and the Cedartown Bypass, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Two days later, on Thursday afternoon, Jordan Parris, a 25-year-old mother of three from Cedartown, was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle on U.S. 278 just over the Alabama state line and was ejected, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. She was pronounced dead on the scene
Then a wreck that evening on Rockmart Highway at Hutto Road included a Dodge Charger driven by Cedartown’s Britt Madden Sr. and a Polk County Police patrol vehicle. The police officer was driving east with his emergency equipment activated when Madden pulled out in front of the patrol car and was struck on the driver side.
Madden, 79, was taken to Atrium Health Floyd where he was pronounced dead.
Brown, 57, was just leaving Cedartown Middle School when he crossed the bypass going west on Collard Valley Road. The Bronco, driven by Jamie Chavez-Lopez, 21, of Cedartown, was traveling north on the bypass when it hit the Accord.
The car spun around counterclockwise and drifted into the southbound lanes of the bypass where it struck a Ram 3500 truck waiting at the red light before coming to a stop.
Brown was taken to Atrium Floyd Polk Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
Chavez-Lopez, was arrested and charged with second-degree vehicular homicide, failure to obey a traffic-control device, and driver to exercise due care — all of which are misdemeanors.
She was released on $6,000 bond.
No other injuries were mentioned in the preliminary report from GSP, and the agency’s specialized collision reconstruction team is assisting with the investigation.
Brown’s family will receive friends on Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Almon Funeral Home in Carrollton. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cedartown Middle School, Attn: Kyle Stephens, 1664 Syble West Brannon Pkwy., Cedartown, GA 30125. On the memo line indicate “In Memory of David Brown.”
The wreck that led to Parris’ passing happened in Cleburne County just after 3:30 p.m. EST on Thursday. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Parris was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe when she collided head-on with a 2018 Mazda CX-5 driven by Eisley Pope, 19, of Rockmart. The report states Parris was not wearing a seatbelt.
Pope was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Family reported that she received minor injuries and is recovering at home.
No details about the direction of travel of the two vehicles or how each reacted were made available by Alabama Highway Patrol on Friday as the accident was still under investigation.
A memorial service for Parris was held Sunday, Feb. 19, at Perry Funeral Home Chapel in Centre, Ala. An account will be set up at Coosa Valley Credit Union to accept donations for her daughters.
The officer in the patrol vehicle involved in Thursday evening’s wreck was responding to a call, according to GSP, when Madden failed to yield to oncoming traffic as he pulled out of Hutto Road in an attempt to cross Rockmart Highway and enter Lindsey Chapel Road.
The Georgia State Patrol Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the incident, which is still ongoing. Polk County Police Chief Kenny Dodd reported that the officer involved was doing okay.
Services for Madden were not yet available as of press time.