Tragic week on area roadways leaves 3 dead

The sign at Cedartown Middle School displays a message in memory of David Brown, a teacher at the school who died in a wreck near the school on the Cedartown Bypass on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

 Contributed

Last week left several families in Polk County shocked and in mourning after a series of three separate wrecks led to the passing of three people with ties to local communities.

David Brown, a social studies enrichment teacher at Cedartown Middle School, was killed Tuesday, Feb. 14, when the Honda Accord he was driving was struck by a Ford Bronco that failed to stop at the red light as he drove through the intersection of Collard Valley Road and the Cedartown Bypass, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In