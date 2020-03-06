A Chattooga County man faces multiple felony drug charges following a traffic stop in West Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Lonnie Allen Hayes, 33, of Summerville, was stopped Thursday at the intersection of Burnett Ferry Road and Heatherwood Drive for a window tint violation. Officers found both crack cocaine and marijuana packaged for resale.
Hayes was also in possession of several different packaging materials and a digital scale.
Hayes is charged with felonies for possession of cocaine and marijuana with the intent to distribute, felony possession of cocaine and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana, possession of drug related objects and the window tint violation.
Search warrant at motel yields suspected heroin, one arrest
A Polk County resident is charged with possession of suspected heroin at a motel in Rome.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Richard Aaron Marosy, 38, of Cedartown, is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and two misdemeanor counts of obstruction of officers. Authorities executed a search warrant Friday afternoon at a motel at 3158 Martha Berry Highway, Room 212 where officers found a quantity of suspected heroin.
Marosy allegedly resisted officers during their effort to place him in handcuffs.
Alabama man charged with felony shoplifting
A Northeast Alabama resident is charged with felony shoplifting nearly $1,000 worth of merchandise from the Walmart on Cartersville Highway last summer.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James Earnest Sears, 26, Albertville, Alabama allegedly took TV projectors, a battery charger and multiple sound bars, valued at $995 from the Walmart last June 27.
He was picked up in Boaz, Alabama Thursday.
Woman arrested on felony cruelty to children charge
A Rome woman is charged with felony cruelty children in the first degree after leaving a three-year-old child alone for an undisclosed period of time.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Karina Cruz Reyes, 24, neglected to provide for the child's sustenance to the point where his health was jeopardized. She allegedly left the child alone for a long period of time Friday morning.