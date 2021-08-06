Rome police pulled over a vehicle in the 1800 block of Dean Avenue Thursday night and arrested two people on possession of methamphetamine charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Barry Alan Nelson, 60, was behind the wheel of the vehicle when it was pulled over just after 10 p.m. The officer subsequently recovered meth syringes and a glass smoking device with meth residue.
A passenger, Amber Lee Newton, 40, was also implicated for possession of both the syringes and smoking device.
Both are charged with felony possession of methamphetamines and misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects. Nelson is also charged with driving on a suspended license and driving without insurance.
Tinted tail light traffic stop leads to drug arrest
A woman stopped by Rome police on Thursday afternoon for driving with a cracked windshield and a tinted tail light was arrested on drug charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Haley Shiree Fortune, 34, was stopped near the East Rome Walmart around 4 p.m. Thursday.
When the police K9 alerted to drugs during a free air sniff, police conducted a search and recovered suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and a syringe.
Fortune is charged with a felony for possession of methamphetamine, and misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and drug related objects.