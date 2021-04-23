A Rome woman was arrested outside Seven Hills Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard on Thursday after a Rome police officer pulled her over for reportedly having no tag light, reports stated
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
The officer also found that the license plate Taylor Dondrae Sandefer had on the car was actually registered with a different vehicle. After a K-9 gave a positive alert, the officer found less than an ounce of marijuana, a digital scale and a handgun. Sandefer also had a suspended license.
She is charged with felony possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, misdemeanor marijuana possession, drug related object possession, no tag light violation, concealing the identity of a vehicle and driving while license suspended. Sandefer was held on a $7,900 bond Friday morning.
Alabama woman charged with crossing state guard lines
An Alabama woman was released on bond Friday after she was arrested by Cave Spring police on Gadsden Road on driving without a license and operating an unsafe vehicle charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ashley Marie Anderson, 29, of Centre, Ala., was stopped for driving a vehicle without a working brake light. After she was brought to Floyd County Jail, officers found marijuana in her clothing.
Anderson is also charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and felony crossing state guard lines with drugs.
Cedartown man charged with meth possession
A Cedartown man was arrested outside the Wendy's on Martha Berry Boulevard Thursday night on methamphetamine charges, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ronnie Wayne Nails, 55, was a passenger in the stopped vehicle and claimed ownership of a small bag of meth and a glass smoking device found in the center console.
Nails is charged with felony meth possession and misdemeanor drug related objects possession. He was held on a $7,900 bond Friday.