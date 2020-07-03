A traffic stop on Chateau Drive led to a felony firearms charge for a Rome man.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tiuant Luandarius Orr, 25, was stopped for not wearing a seatbelt and had no insurance on the vehicle. A firearm was found in his possession during the stop as well.
Orr is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as misdemeanor driving without insurance and a safety belt violation. He remained in jail Friday afternoon on a $7,900 bond.
Fugitive captured during traffic stop
A Rome fugitive remained in jail Friday on a $3,900 bond following a traffic stop.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyler Mitchell Morgan, 24, was captured during a traffic stop on John Davenport Drive on Thursday.
Morgan is charged with felony fugitive from justice, as well as misdemeanor alteration of license plates, driving without insurance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Rome man facing DUI, drug charges
A Rome man remained in jail Friday afternoon on a $5,700 bond after a traffic stop led to DUI and drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brian Thomas Kleine, 43, was pulled over on Broad Street at Second Avenue early Friday morning for driving aggressively and having a headlight out. During the stop suspected methamphetamine was found in his possession and he was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Kleine was also not licensed to drive.
Kleine is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, as well as misdemeanor DUI, aggressive driving, driving without a license and a headlight violation.
Silver Creek man facing drug charges
A Silver Creek man remained in jail on a $3,500 bond Friday afternoon on a pair of drug charges.
According to Floyd County Jail report:
Joshua Levi Pierce, 23, was arrested near the Coosa Valley Credit Union on Dean Avenue on Thursday after drugs were found in his possession.
Pierce is charged with felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, as well as misdemeanor marijuana possession of less than one ounce.