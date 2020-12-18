A Cedartown man was arrested on a drug charge and traffic violation early Friday on Martha Berry Boulevard.
According to Floyd County jail reports:
Matthew Cameron Arrington, 30, of Cedartown was arrested after a traffic stop at the Economy Inn. After Rome police stopped the vehicle Arrington was driving, they determined that he had been driving under the influence and was in possession of a glass smoking pipe with methamphetamine residue in it.
Arrington is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanors for an improper lane change, DUI and possession of drug related objects.