A Rome man is charged with possession of cocaine after he was stopped for driving without his headlights on, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kendrick Gerome Jones, 38, was stopped at the intersection of Pennington Avenue and Butler Street for driving without headlights on Tuesday night. When he was stopped, he gave a false name to police in an attempt to mislead the fact that he had no valid driver's license.
Jones was also found to be in possession of cocaine and less than one ounce of marijuana.
He remained in the Floyd County Jail Wednesday morning with a $5700 bond.