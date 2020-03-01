A traffic stop led to a Cave Spring man being charged with possession of methamphetamine on Sunday.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Perry Dewayne Morris, 49, of Cave Spring was pulled over for not having tag lights. That’s when police discovered he was driving the car with a suspended license. When he was taken to the Floyd County Jail, he was discovered to have a glass pipe with “white residue” in it.

Morris was charged with meth possession, possession of drug-related objects and other traffic related charges.

He remained in jail Sunday night with no bond set.

Kenya Hunter, staff writer

Recommended for you