Tuesday, Jan. 12
05:13 — Chateau Drive at Rockmart Highway, FCPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2005 Nissan Altima driven by Kristen Albright, Studio 6 Hotel. No citations, no injuries.
21:20 — Kingston Ave. at Mathis Road, FCPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2015 Volkswagen Passat driven by Heather Ganser, 1859 Morrison Campground Road. No citations, one injury reported.
Wednesday, Jan. 13
07:40 — Davis Road at Ga. 53, FCPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2017 Honda Pilot driven by Christa A. Dempsey, 1272 Cunningham Road, and a 2008 Ford Expedition driven by Brandy I. Highfield, 42 Watts Road, Cedartown. No citations, no injuries.
15:57 — Ga. 20 at Mays Bridge Road, FCPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2012 Mack Pinnacle driven by Chuck Sisson, 284 Relay Road, Silver Creek, and a 2012 Honda Insight driven by Thurman Morris, 50 County Road 644, Cedar Bluff, Alabama. Sisson cited for 40-6-71. No injuries reported.
18:16 — Maple St. at E. 11th St., RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving an unknown vehicle/driver, and a 2008 Hyundai Veracruz driven by Shania Jeanty, 1005 Maple Ave. No citations, no injuries.
19:25 — Veterans Memorial Highway at New Calhoun Highway, RPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2017 Nissan Maxima driven by Kristie L. Alford, 202 Pinecrest Blvd., Thomasville. No citations, no injuries.
22:39 — Riverside Parkway at Riverside Industrial Park Drive, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2017 Toyota RAV4 owned by Darnell Francis, 25 Leisure Drive, and a 2006 Chevrolet Impala driven by Eloise Cochran, 3 Redfern Trail. No citations, no injuries.
Thursday, Jan. 14
00:00 — Martha Berry Highway at North Fifth Ave., RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2009 Hyundai Accent driven by Jack R. Mathis, 2229 Euharlee Road, Taylorsville, and a 2000 Toyota Celica driven by Angelica Lopez-Ortega, 1102 Hall Memorial Road, Resaca. Mathis cited for 40-6-48. No injuries reported.
02:15 — 2209 Shorter Ave., RPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 1995 GMC G3500 driven by Manuel Verdin, 50 Paula Road, Oneonta, Alabama. No citations, no injuries.
05:20 — Ga. 100 at Friday Road, FCPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2002 Toyota RAV4 driven by Charles Smith, 683 Gilbreath Mill Road, Menlo. No citations, no injuries.
07:02 — Ga. 101 at Midway School Road, FCPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2012 Chevrolet Captiva driven by Christopher L. Morgan, 327 Live Oak Road, Aragon. No citations, no injuries.
10:05 — Ga. 20 at Mathis Road, FCPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2019 Kia Forte driven by Nicole J. Barner, 25 Berkeley Place, Cartersville, and a 2017 Dodge Ram 1500 driven by Michael C. Hagmann, 621 Whistler Drive, Canton. No citations, no injuries.
14:50 — Ga. 140 at Old Dalton Road, FCPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2014 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Ben Pridemore, 4998 Old Dalton Road, and a 2014 Toyota Avalon driven by Mary Spiller, 437 Davis Loop Road. No citations, one injury reported.
16:10 — 1000 Veterans Memorial Highway, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2009 Honda Pilot driven by Dulce Rodriguez-Demorales, 35 Mountain Chase Road, and a 2013 Ford Escape driven by Julie M. Alford, 205 Dodd St. No citations, no injuries.
17:09 — Armuchee Connector at Ga. 1, FCPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2019 Toyota Highlander driven by Anna P. Poyner, 6 Outpost Trail, and a 2014 Toyota Camry driven by Michael A. Ambler, 772 Warren Road. Ambler cited for following too closely. No injuries reported.
18:27 — 2740 Martha Berry Highway, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2011 Dodge Caravan driven by Ruth L. Dodd, 1286 Little Texas Valley Road, and a 2015 Honda CR-V owned by Hien J. Dang, 319 Couper St. No citations, no injuries.
20:39 — Martha Berry Highway at Perry Road, FCPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2007 Mitsubishi Outlander driven by Mike Worthington, 1505 Highway 27, Summerville. No citaitions, no injuries.
Friday, Jan. 15
00:00 — 110 Ball Drive, FCPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2021 Peterbilt Conventional driven by Nathan I. Gassman, 4143 Old Airport Road, Hillsboro, Tennessee, owned by Annett Holdings, 6115 SW Leland Ave., Des Moines, Iowa. No citations, no injuries.
06:26 — Martha Berry Highway at Redmond Road, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2010 Subaru Legacy driven by Wendy N. Harris, 16 Bramblewood Point, Cartersville, and a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by William G. Bevis, 1551 Kingston Highway, Kingston. Harris cited for 40-6-71. One injury reported.
08:00 — Veterans Memorial Highway at Riverside Drive, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2020 GMC Acadia driven by Sandra L. Townsend, 306 Webber Road, Plainville, and a 2019 Ford F-150 driven by Jonathan P. Jones, 68 Oak Creek Court, Jasper. Townsend cited for 40-6-49. No injuries reported.
11:31 — Redmond Cir. at Garden Lakes Blvd., RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2016 Mercedes-Benz 550 driven by Faye B. Johnson, 30 Latimer Lane, Cartersville, and a 2008 Ford Edge driven by Vanita Allen, 690 Warren Road. Johnson cited for 40-6-123A. No injuries reported.
14:12 — East Second Avenue at Broad Street, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2000 Dodge Ram driven by Michael B. Ingram, 549 Donahoo Road, Silver Creek, and a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Keeley B. Roberson, 5 Gaddy Drive. Ingram cited for 40-6-48. No injuries reported.
15:40 — 315 Shorter Ave., RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving an unknown vehicle/driver, and a 2004 Nissan Altima owned by Thomas E. Purdue, 585 Cedar Creek Road, Cartersville. No citations, no injuries.
15:43 — Turner McCall Blvd. at Hicks Drive, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Custavo A. Reyes-Mascote, 8 Piedmont Ave., and a 1998 Ford Explorer driven by Robert B. Jenkins, 181 Burton Road, Trion. Reyes-Mascote cited for 40-6-49. No injuries reported.
16:30 — 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving an unknown vehicle/driver, and a 2014 Honda Accord driven by Michael A. Booth, 10 Briarcliff Road. No citations, no injuries.
16:40 — Blacks Bluff Road at Lock and Dam Road, FCPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2017 Honda HR-V driven by April Givens, 215 County Road, 688, Cedar Bluff, Alabama. Givens cited for DUI and failure to maintain lane. No injuries reported.
21:54 — Cave Spring Road at Sanders Drive, FCPD: One vehicle wreck involving Amanda L. Hulsey, 207 Bryant Road, a pedestrian, and a 2004 Mitsubishi Montero driven by Elgin E. Morgan, 1209 Lees Chapel Road, Cedartown. Hulsey did not survive her injuries.
22:47 — 304 Turner McCall Blvd., RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2013 Dodge Journey driven by Anita M. Price, 40 Third St., Summerville, and a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Winston E. Espy, 956 Filter Plant Road, Summerville. No citations, no injuries.
Saturday, Jan. 16
12:29 — Shorter Ave. at Burger King, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Neyda A. Nolasco-Puac, 63 Wilma Drive, and a 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan driven by Dayjah S. Burrell, 100 Sheridan Drive. Nolasco-Puac cited for 40-6-70. No injuries reported.
14:45 — 75 Park Ave., Lindale, FCPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2002 Nissan Xterra driven by Gloria Page, 22 River St., Cave Spring, and a 2015 Chevrolet Impala driven by James Locklear, 339 Harmony Road, Silver Creek. No citations, no injuries.
17:03 — Martha Berry Highway at Turner McCall Blvd., RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2013 Kia Soul driven by Timothy McCollum, 173 New Rosedale Road, Armuchee, and a 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Kristin Daniel, 306 E. 15th St. No citations, no injuries.
17:11 — 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2008 Nissan Sentra driven by Jennifer C. Tizol, 108 Brookwood Ave., and a 1999 Ford Taurus driven by Karen A. Tackett, 205 Dodd Blvd., Apt. 106. No citations, no injuries.
18:07 — Coosawattee Ave. at Shorter Ave., RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2019 Toyota Corolla driven by Saul Riveria-Barnica, 110 Mississippi Drive, and a 2003 Ford Mustang driven by Jeffrey L. Bran, 201 Coosawattee Ave. Rivera-Barnica cited for vehicle entering roadway. No injuries listed.
Sunday, Jan. 17
13:15 — 1714 Turner McCall Blvd., RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 1996 Nissan Maxima driven by Stephen L. Johnson, 59 Mill St., Cave Spring, and a 2019 Ford Expedition driven by Kristen N. Rooks, 104 Sunset Court, Carrollton. No citations, no injuries.
15:27 — Ga. 1 at Old Summerville Road, FCPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2015 Infiniti QX80 driven by Brandy N. Williams, 9 Willow Bend Road, Armuchee. No citations, no injuries.
Monday, Jan. 18
00:00 — Martha Berry Highway at West Eighth St., RPD: One vehicle wreck involving Glenard D. Monroe, a pedestrian, and a 2010 Honda Civic driven by Brittney N. Rayburn, 652 Donahoo Road, Silver Creek. Monroe cited for crossing roadway. No injuries reported.
10:15 — Betty K Ave. at Burnett Ferry Road, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2012 Toyota Sienna driven by J. Cruz Rodriguez-Martinez, 835 Burnett Ferry Road, and a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Stacie A. Clowers, 117 Leafmore Road. Rodriguez-Martinez cited for 40-6-49. No injuries reported.
11:47 — Pike Ave. at Shorter Ave., RPD: Three vehicle wreck involving a 2013 Audi Q7 driven by Jennifer J. Seifert, 1 Berckman Lane; a 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by Casey W. Griffin, 750 Six Flags Road, Lot 7, Austell; and an unknown vehicle/driver. Seifert cited for 40-6-49. No injuries reported.
12:00 — Shorter Ave. at Pike Ave., RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2006 Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by Whitney N. Washington, 344 Leafmore Road, Apt. 2, and a 2005 Dodge Caravan driven by Melba Lansdell, 100 Sunridge Drive. Washington cited for 40-6-49 and 40-6-10. No injuries reported.
14:40 — Maple St. at E. 14th St., RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2004 Toyota Sienna driven by Albert Sullivan, 104 Wilson Ave., and a 2004 Ford Explorer driven by Dominique L. Porter, 1402 Castleberry St. Sullivan cited for 40-6-72. No injuries reported.
15:40 — Braves Blvd. at Veterans Memorial Loop, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2000 Toyota Sienna driven by Darin M. Sharpe, 5002 Floyd Springs Road, Armuchee, and a 2020 GMC Acadia driven by Cynthia D. Norton, 20 Warwick Way. Sharpe cited for 40-6-49. No injuries reported.
16:06 — 1825 Martha Berry Blvd., RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2001 Toyota Tacoma driven by Donna L. Pope, 309 Autry Road, Adairsville, and a 2017 Ford F-150 driven by John C. Birkamp Jr., 190 Terrace View Drive, Acworth. No citations, no injuries.
19:21 — Calhoun Ave. at North Ave., RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2019 Jeep Compass driven by Katherine E. Robertson, 25 Wade St., and a 2008 Chrysler Town & Country driven by Bobby Braziel Jr., 2 Pine View Way. Robertson cited for 40-6-48. No injuries reported.
19:37 — Old Summerville Road at Hennon Road, FCPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2005 Toyota RAV4 driven by Haley M. Nicholson, 132 Teat St., Lindale. Hennon cited for 40-6-48. No injuries reported.
20:06 — Shorter Ave. at N. Hanks St., RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by Keva S. Creamer, 208 Fitzgerald St., Hiram, and a 2013 Honda Accord driven by Michael D. Brawley, 100 Wood Valley Drive. Creamer cited for 40-6-120. No injuries reported.
22:00 — 25 Green and Gold Blvd., RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving an unknown vehicle/driver, and a 2017 Toyota Camry owned by Shavonneda N. Nelson, 25 Green and Gold Blvd. No citations, no injuries.
Tuesday, Jan. 19
06:07 — Cedar Ave. at Evergreen St., RPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 1998 Honda Civic driven by Jesse C. Riggins-Burhalter, 5 Frances Drive. Riggins-Burhalter cited for 40-6-48. One injury reported.
07:01 — Cartersville Highway, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2005 Nissan Altima driven by Micah V. Donaldson, 112 Plymouth Road, and a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Kenneth J. White, 14 Johns Drive. Donaldson cited for 40-6-49. One injury reported.
07:49 — 708 Martha Berry Blvd., RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving an unknown vehicle/driver, and a 2003 Toyota Camry owned by Maria M. Lovett, 250 Painter Road. No citations, no injuries.
11:02 — 1476 Turner McCall Blvd., RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2014 Kia Optima driven by Shirley I. Fowler, 115 Potts Road, Kingston, and a 2015 Jeep Patriot driven by Sherita L. Ragland, 217A Tolbert St. No citations, no injuries.
13:56 — Watson St. at Shorter Ave., RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2012 Ford Fusion driven by Beverly L. Foster, 570 Division St., and a 2004 Toyota Sienna driven by Efrain Escutia, 3007 Garden Lakes Blvd. Foster cited for 40-6-120. No injuries reported.
14:01 — Turner McCall Blvd. at Riverside Drive, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2006 Ford Freestyle driven by Albert J. Harden, 8 Pine Park Drive, and a 2013 Hyundai Tucson driven by Juanita S. Brown, 657 Harvest Hill St., Lewisville, Texas. Harden cited for following too closely. No injuries reported.
09:25 — Technology Parkway at Mathis Drive, RPD: One vehicle wreck involving a 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Amanda J. Reynolds, 3 Cedar Lane. No citations, no injuries.
17:30 — Shorter Ave. at Old Airport Road, RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2008 Ford Econoline driven by Terry D. Hunt, 337 Lauderdale Ave., Frisco City, Alabama, and a 2011 Honda Civic driven by Susanna G. Krouse, 15 Sycamore St., Cartersville. Hunt cited for too fast for conditions. One injury reported.
18:07 — 2415 Shorter Ave., RPD: Two vehicle wreck involving a 2006 Chrysler 300 driven by Evelyn Cisneros, 4 Sampson St., and a 2013 Ford C-Max driven by Norman D. Rayburn, 16 Trentwood Place. No citations, no injuries.