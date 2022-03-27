Catoosa County’s three high school track teams joined Adairsville for a five-school meet at Southeast Whitfield last Tuesday.
The Heritage girls won nine different events, including Aaliyah Rodgers’ sweep of the 100 (12.90) and the 200 (28.19). Rodgers also joined forces with Harper Carstens, Riley Kokinda and Maliah McKibben to take first in the 4x100 relay (53.94).
Zandy Burton crossed the line first in the 800 (2:45), while she teamed with McKibben, Kaylan Davis and Kylie Campbell to win the 4x400 (4:48).
In the field events, Carstens won the high jump (5-2), while Davis took top honors in the long jump (15-2) and Abby Scott won the discus (92-1.5). Avah Morrison also picked up a win in the shot put (33-0.5).
For LFO, Christina Gass grabbed a win in the 400 (1:07), while Ringgold girls did not win any events.
The Generals won three events on the afternoon. Rhett McDonald was first in the discus (106-3), Dylan Hodges won the shot put (40-8), and Brandon Hamilton crossed the line first in the 300 hurdles (48.13).
Peyton Williams took first place in the long jump (20-0) and the triple jump (36-10) for Ringgold. The Tigers also won the 4x200 relay in a time of 1:38.
The Warriors did not have any top-three finishes on the day.
GL TEAMS PLACE THIRD IN ROME
The Gordon Lee Trojans and Lady Trojans traveled to Rome this past Thursday to join Armuchee and Pepperell for a four-team meet at Darlington.
Both Gordon Lee teams finished third in the standings. The Darlington girls took first place with 190.5 points, followed by Pepperell (177.5), Gordon Lee (162) and Armuchee (67), while the Darlington boys scored 260 points to take the win. Pepperell (183) was second, followed by Gordon Lee (100) and Armuchee (70).
The Lady Trojans won four events, two on the strength of Arilyn Lee. The senior won the shot put (36-3) and doubled up with a win in the discus (109-3). Ansley Dendy took first place in the pole vault (8-6), while Haley Hartman crossed the line first in the 3200 (15:05).
As for the Gordon Lee boys, they did not win first place in any event during the meet.
RIDGELAND SWEEPS IN LAFAYETTE
The Panthers and Lady Panthers continued their excellent starts to the 2022 track season by sweeping a five-team meet at LaFayette High School this past Thursday afternoon.
The Ridgeland girls piled up 108.5 points to finish well ahead of second-place Coahulla Creek (75). North Murray (62.5) held off LaFayette (59) for third place, while LFO (38) finished fifth.
The Panthers also got a challenge from Coahulla Creek, but beat the Colts by a 122-116 margin. LaFayette (59) was third, followed by North Murray (43) and LFO (9).
Three Lady Panthers scored multiple event victories. Jenna Morgan took first in the discus (89-6) and the high jump (5-0), Amiya Smith took the long jump (15-7.5) and the 200 (27.35), while Madison Lennon was first in the 100 hurdles (18.19) and the 300 hurdles (52.19).
The Lady Ramblers won two events. Haynie Jane Gilstrap crossed the line first in the 1600 (6:51), and LaFayette also took the 4x800 relay (12:39).
The Lady Warriors did not win any events in the meet.
The Ridgeland boys also had a pair of multiple event winners. Logan Montgomery cruised to wins in both the shot put (58-8.5) and the discus (178-11), while Seth Wingo was the winner in the 110 hurdles (17.22) and the 300 hurdles (46.50).
In addition, the Panthers took top honors in the 4x200 (1:39.38) and the 4x800 (10:06).
LaFayette’s Trey Taylor was the winner in both the long jump (19-8) and the triple jump (40-3.5), while Khalas Finley took the top spot in the high jump (5-8).
The Warriors did not have any individual wins in the meet.
HERITAGE COMPETES IN DALTON
The Heritage High track teams competed at the Dalton Rotary Invitational meet on Saturday and had a handful of victories.
In the girls’ meet, Carstens was first in the high jump (5-0), while Morrison took first place in the shot put (32-8.5).
The Generals claimed three event victories. McDonald won the discus (114-1), Hamilton picked up a win in the 300 hurdles (43.21), and Collin Black crossed the line first in the 400 (53.57).
Team scores were not available as of press time.
More coverage from these meets is available on our website.