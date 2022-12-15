The annual Greater Rome Toys for Tots program will be distributing their toys to the "nice list" children up to 12 years old, this Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
"Last year we helped 935 families and 3,500 children," said Linda Hatcher the TFT coordinator. "This year we've seen maybe a 30% increase over that."
Hatcher also announced a "last chance" registration opportunity -- Monday, Dec. 19, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Community Building at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Distribution for people registering Monday is scheduled for the following Friday, Dec. 23, from 9-11 a.m. in the same building.
To register Monday, the participants are asked to bring a photo ID, proof of address and children's Social Security cards. Call Linda Hatcher with any questions at 706-506-4635.
On Saturday, the Rome High school JROTC program, under the guidance of Col. Seaborn Whatley and Master Sgt. Keith Thrash will be the primary distributors as the cars roll in to the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
TFT was taken over by the Exchange Club of Rome when the Marine Reserve Armory base was closed. It was recognized as the top Community Service Project during the Exchange Club’s national convention in Greenville, South Carolina, earlier this year.