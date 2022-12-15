TFT Fire Department collections

The annual Greater Rome Toys for Tots program will be distributing their toys to the "nice list" children up to 12 years old, this Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.

"Last year we helped 935 families and 3,500 children," said Linda Hatcher the TFT coordinator. "This year we've seen maybe a 30% increase over that."

