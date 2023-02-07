Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center

The Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center and Museum offers many ways for people to learn about the area’s history or to simply enjoy themselves.

 Tamara Wolk

More than 945,000 visitors to Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park spent $61,521,000 in communities near the park in 2021, according to the National Park Service’s most recent report. That spending supported 881 jobs in the local area and had a cumulative benefit to the local economy of $78,685,000.

“National parks are a vital part of our nation’s economy, especially for park gateway communities where millions of visitors each year find a place to sleep and eat, hire outfitters and guides and make use of other local services that help drive a vibrant tourism and outdoor recreation industry,” said Superintendent Brad Bennett. “At Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park, we are excited to share the story of this place and the experiences it provides. We also feature the park as a way to introduce our visitors to this part of the country and all that it offers.”

