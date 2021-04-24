A long, low, bouncing free-kick by found its way into the back of the net in the closing seconds to send the third-seeded Ringgold Tigers to a 3-2 win over sixth-seeded and upset-minded Lakeview in the first round of the North Georgia Athletic Conference tournament last Monday.
Lakeview staved off several good looks by the Ringgold offense in the first half, including three shots that clanged off the crossbar, and took a 1-0 lead into halftime on a goal by Randy Floyd in the 24th minute. Lakeview keeper Obed Andres kept the first-half shutout intact after a save from point-blank range with less than two minutes left before the whistle.
However, once the second half began, it wouldn’t take long for the Tigers to break through. Ringgold’s Isaac Talley scored less than two minutes after play resumed and Talley would get on the board again less than five minutes later to give his team a 2-1 lead.
Talley appeared to have finished off his hat trick less than two minutes after his second tally. However, the goal was disallowed and Lakeview would take advantage midway through the second half as a great shot by Floyd knotted things up at 2-2.
Both teams would get good looks at potential goals in the final 10 minutes, but Andres and Ringgold keeper Caden Bewely were up to the challenge as they turned away the shots.
However, things would change in the final seconds. After the game was temporarily stopped by officials as Talley went down with a leg cramp, Ringgold was a given a free kick from some 40 yards out from goal to restart play. Anakin Cummings then caught lightning in a bottle as his kick somehow made it through traffic and into the net for a miraculous game-winner.
Heritage 9, Dade 0
The second-seeded Generals got a hat trick from Micah Berry and Tristan Simmons scored twice in last Monday’s rout. Ben Breedlove, Cruz Jackson, Everett Healey and James McPheters also had goals for the winner with Eli Newsome collecting an assist.
Saddle Ridge 2, Rossville 0
The fourth-seeded Mustangs needed just two goals to down the fifth-seeded Bulldogs in a first-round match in Rock Spring last Monday.
Riley Ledford assisted Harrison Gilstrap on the first goal of the afternoon, while Ledford made it 2-0 off an assist from Elijah Decker. Isaac Hamilton did the rest by shutting out Rossville in goal.
Andrew Martin, Spencer Chadwick and Carson Braccini were noted for their aggressive midfield play, while Brady Wilson, Jesse Bradford and Eli Hudson led the defensive charge. Other standouts included George Sholtz, Eli Pearson, Traye Stahl, Gavin Dodd and Peyton Lands, according to head coach Zach Cleghorn.
Trion 10, LaFayette 0
The top-seeded Bulldogs also advanced to the semifinals after shutting out the eighth-seeded Ramblers in last Monday’s tournament opener.
Heritage 4, Ringgold 0
The Generals got two goals from Micah Berry and beat the Tigers in a semifinal match at Lakeview Middle School on Friday.
Jackson and Simmons each had a goal and an assist, while Hyrum Smartt and Isaac Berry also recorded assists. McPheters, Peyton Fields and Camden Prichett were noted for their defensive play in support of keeper Cooper Chappelear, who made several saves to preserve the shutout.
The Generals were scheduled to compete for the boys’ championship on Monday of this week against top-seeded Trion, who defeated fourth-seeded Saddle Ridge, 8-0, in Friday’s earlier semifinal match. Due to newspaper deadlines, results of the championship match were not available as of press time.