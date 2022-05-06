Tony Ellis By Tamara Wolk TWolk@CatoosaNews.com Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email May 6, 2022 32 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tony Ellis Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tony Ellis, 59, is a resident of Rossville and has lived in the district for 56 years.Education backgroundB.A. in physical educationMaster’s in physical educationEducational Specialist in administration and supervisionWork backgroundI have been a teacher/coach for the past 33 years. I retired from teaching May of 2021. I am currently the Director of Recreation and Leisure Services for the City of Fort Oglethorpe.Associations/membershipsAttend Peavine Baptist ChurchWhy should voters trust you?I have dedicated my life to working with students and have seen firsthand the needs of students and teachers. I will do the right thing for our students as I have throughout my teaching career.What can a school board do to improve schools and education?The school board can ensure that our schools are responsive to the values, beliefs and priorities of the community.Do you believe parents have a right to see all curricula and other classroom materials used in their children’s schools?YesWhat do you feel are the main concerns parents have about their children’s schools and education?That their child is ready for college and/or the workplace. That the school system is providing the necessary resources to their child.People who have influenced your thinkingMy grandmother and my motherHow voters can contact youEmail: coachtonyellis@gmail.comPhone: 423-413-2776 Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tamara Wolk Reporter Author email Follow Tamara Wolk Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Register Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Escaped Alabama inmate captured in Cherokee County Longtime Rome mainstay, China City, to close Friday UPDATE: Man who went missing last week found in Alabama and is safe with family Police: Arrests on Pleasant Valley Road 'a major blow to the drug trade in Floyd County' Around Town: Farewell to Sumo, old Pick 'O Deli location on Dean Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back