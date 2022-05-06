Tony Ellis, 59, is a resident of Rossville and has lived in the district for 56 years.

Education background

  • B.A. in physical education
  • Master’s in physical education
  • Educational Specialist in administration and supervision

Work background

I have been a teacher/coach for the past 33 years. I retired from teaching May of 2021. I am currently the Director of Recreation and Leisure Services for the City of Fort Oglethorpe.

Associations/memberships

  • Attend Peavine Baptist Church

Why should voters trust you?

I have dedicated my life to working with students and have seen firsthand the needs of students and teachers. I will do the right thing for our students as I have throughout my teaching career.

What can a school board do to improve schools and education?

The school board can ensure that our schools are responsive to the values, beliefs and priorities of the community.

Do you believe parents have a right to see all curricula and other classroom materials used in their children’s schools?

Yes

What do you feel are the main concerns parents have about their children’s schools and education?

That their child is ready for college and/or the workplace. That the school system is providing the necessary resources to their child.

People who have influenced your thinking

My grandmother and my mother

How voters can contact you

Email: coachtonyellis@gmail.com

Phone: 423-413-2776

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

