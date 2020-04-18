Who: Tom Caldwell
Office: Floyd County Sheriff
Party: Republican
Website: TomCaldwellForSheriff.com
What are your qualifications to be sheriff of Floyd County?
My law enforcement career spans 31 years. Early on in my career, I was a fugitive investigator with the Georgia Fugitive Squad. I gained vital experience in tracking fugitives and serving high-risk felony warrants. In 2002, I initiated a security threat group program that tracks gang activity in the Georgia Prison System.
I was the first from the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office to graduate from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. I was also the first to graduate from The Georgia Law Enforcement Command College Program.
I was the longest serving chief deputy (13 years) in Floyd County history. I believe what makes me the most qualified is actually the phone calls I answered over those years. Calls in the middle of the night about a death or fire at the jail or a crisis in the community that required immediate action in order to preserve life and property.
The jail medical facility is undergoing a major expansion to include a mental health wing. How do you envision using it?
The plan for this SPLOST project is to provide more space to treat more inmates. The oldest part of the jail is being rebuilt to serve as a transition wing. I envision the cell block here to be subdivided into separate pods for mental health, addiction, behavioral and medical beds.
I am absolutely committed as sheriff to tackle the serious suicide rate in our jail. We have to use the first 72 hours that an inmate is incarcerated to address any addictions, illnesses, medications, etc. to properly evaluate their health BEFORE they are put in the general population. I pledge to hire a full-time mental health addiction clinician, which is a critical need at our jail. Furthermore, I have a plan to enhance our strategic partnerships, like the one we have with Livingproof Recovery, to help our inmates be prepared to reenter society. This will reduce our recidivism rates.
The sheriff’s office has three main jobs: serving warrants, courthouse security and jail management. Will you institute or maintain any other presence in the community?
Outside of the sheriff’s constitutional duties, I will absolutely continue Rome/Floyd County’s tradition of excellence and actively partner with nonprofit community organizations. As sheriff, I want to foster an environment where the people in our community work alongside law enforcement to build better and safer places to live. I have consistently stressed in this campaign that communication with the community is critical to being an effective sheriff. I am active with several community organizations and have been so for 20 years — long before I ever decided to run for sheriff.
Also, we will continue to earn the community’s trust by being transparent at all times about our operations. If elected sheriff, we will continue to operate as a nationally accredited agency through CALEA (Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies). A law enforcement agency is only as strong as the standards to which they conform on a daily basis.
How will a sheriff’s office under your command work with the Rome City and Floyd County police departments?
We will continue to have a close partnership with both Rome and Floyd County police departments, as we did during the many years I served as chief deputy. We established an effective working relationship because we communicated effectively regarding joint-efforts. I always recognize that the individual command staff members of these agencies came up through the ranks together. We are in the same community, and we know each other and our families well. We share joint project responsibilities together, and we work toward certification accreditation together. We have each other’s back when it is needed. I would like to see all three agencies enhance their commitments to The Rome/Floyd Metro Drug Task Force. Further, I would like to commit the sheriff’s office to participation in HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area) which I believe could help all three of our agencies focus with more successful prosecutions in drug trafficking cases.
Name one change you will make in the agency if you are elected.
Priority one is that we must improve morale, employee retention and determine how our neighboring counties can pay deputies/officers better than Floyd County with smaller tax bases. ALL of our employees should have a purpose to work toward every day. I will implement short-term and long-term planning at the sheriff’s office so that we can accomplish our goals together, regardless of whether you’re a clerk, a contractor, a deputy or the sheriff. We have to work together. The sheriff’s office will continue to have the drastic and dangerous turnover rate unless we establish again our higher purpose and shared goals. If elected as your sheriff, I will put my experience to work, together with some dedicated employees and county partnerships to solve this issue. We CAN turn things around ... beginning on day one.