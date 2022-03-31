Todd Noblitt, 51, is running in the May 24 general primary on the Republican ticket for Georgia House District 2. Noblitt, a Chickamauga resident, has lived in Walker County his entire life and in the district since 2013. He faces two opponents in this election. Here’s some more information he provided us.
Education background
- Graduated with the last class of Rossville High School
- Associate’s degree in general studies, Dalton College
- Bachelor’s degree in ministry studies, Shorter College
Work background
- LTO and Gatekeeper at Shaw Industries, Inc., 1993-2002
- Became insurance agent in 2002
- Established my own agency, Noblitt, Goss & Associates Insurance Services, in 2004
Political experience
Three years ago, I entered the race for Georgia Senate against a long-term incumbent. After the 2020 primary, I continued to volunteer with local Republicans and in 2021 I was elected as chairman of the Walker County Republican Party.
Volunteer work
- Past president of Chattanooga Valley Firemen’s Club
- Awana commander at Oakwood Baptist Church
- Chairman of the Mission Committee at Chattanooga Valley Baptist Church and coach of several recreational baseball, basketball and football teams
- Most recently, I served as chairman of the Walker County Republican Party
- Member of the 14th District Republican Party Committee
- Member of the State Committee of the Georgia Republican Party
Associations/memberships
My wife Cheri and I are members of Immanuel Baptist Church in Rossville.
Why should voters trust you?
In our culture, we often hear the call for trust, but too frequently those asking for our trust turn a corner and forget about us. Earning trust comes with building relationships that establish a history of accountability. I have many of those long-time relationships with family and friends across District 2 and look forward to making new friends and building new relationships.
What can be done to make local and/or state government more transparent to the public?
The rotation of our government representatives can help prevent cronyism, corruption and stagnation. Our vote is critical in keeping our government transparent. When we become complacent our voices become dull and our government’s transparency decreases. Informed voters help keep our representatives accountable.
The greatest challenges your constituents face that elected office would allow you to address and how you would address them.
During the past year, the rights of Georgians have been challenged by our federal government. States’ Rights must be protected and I will voice this in our legislature. Next, our taxes fund government and we should require efficiency from each government agency. I will work to implement a process improvement program where we reward state employees who submit cost-saving suggestions that are proven to reduce our government expenditure. Finally, I will fight against any bill that infringes on our Second Amendment and will support legislation to protect life.
People who have influenced your thinking
My parents are the ones who most influenced my thinking. Dad loved to pull for the underdog, whether in sports or life he loved to see those who statistically shouldn’t win overcome the odds. He and mom both exemplified serving within our family by making self-sacrifices for the good of others. Whether dad was mowing a neighbor’s yard or mom was cooking a meal for a homebound friend, I watched as they served without seeking reward. I have been blessed to have many great influencers in my life, such as Robbie Robertson, John Puryear, David Chapman and Larry Draper. Each of these and others pointed me to follow Jesus Christ and by example influenced my thinking about serving others.
A favorite quote or book
“The Pilgrim’s Progress” by John Bunyan
How voters can contact you
- Email: toddn@toddnoblitt.com
- Website: toddnoblitt.com
- Phone: 423-615-9997