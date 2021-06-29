As the Independence Day holiday weekend approaches and summer is in full swing, Department of Natural Resources personnel are reminding water enthusiasts that life preservers are required safety equipment on any kind of waterborne vessel.
If you're in anything that moves across the water, from an inner tube to a kayak to a bass boat, a life vest is required to be onboard for every person in or on that vessel.
Since this is a holiday weekend, DNR game wardens will have high visibility on the waterways -- from Lake Allatoona to the Etowah, Oostanaula and Coosa rivers to Weiss Lake -- to promote safety on the water.
Warden Jason Warren said anyone under the age of 13 must be wearing a life vest or personal flotation device while on the water. If you are 13 or older, a life vest must be immediately accessible but does not necessarily have to be worn.
Coast Guard-approved loaner life vests are available for paddlers and floaters at several of the boat ramps in the area. People who pick up one of the life vests are asked to simply leave them at the location where they haul out of the water.
Rick Dempsey, a former DNR game warden, owns River Ratz, a local kayak and inner tube rental business. He said he has been a little concerned recently about floaters and paddlers drinking too much alcohol while on the water.
"A lot of these folks aren't aware of the effects of the wind and sun and no food while they're out there on the water," Dempsey said. "They get a little too much alcohol and it's easy to become less safe."
Warren said the limit for someone before they can be charged with boating under the influence is 0.08 BAC.
If you plan to fish, anyone 16 years old or older must have a current fishing license.
People on power boats are also encouraged to make sure all safety equipment is working, including both bow and stern lights.