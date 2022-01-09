The Ringgold Tigers took a step toward a spot in the Class AAA State Duals in Macon by finishing as the Region 6 runner-up at Sonoraville High School this past Friday night.
The Blue-and-White took down Coahulla Creek, 48-27, to advance to the finals. However, they were defeated by the host Phoenix, 49-24.
Pierce Pennington (113 pounds), Zane Rohrer (120), Hudson Moss (126), Able Turley (132), Tristan Busch (138), Jaxon Delgado (145), Brayden Raby (152) and Levi Lowery (285) recorded pins for Ringgold against the Colts.
Against Sonoraville, Moss (126), Delgado (145) and Raby (152) picked up pins, while Pennington (113) and Busch (138) won by decision.
Ringgold will face Franklin County in the first round this Saturday with the winner to take on either Jackson or Rockmart for a spot in the State Duals in Macon. Rockmart, the Area 4 champion, will host Saturday’s matches.
The LaFayette Ramblers qualified fourth out of 6-AAA and will head to Oconee County High School on Saturday to face the host school in their first match of the preliminaries.
Should they win, they would face either Greater Atlanta Christian or Mary Persons for the right to go to the State Duals in Macon the following weekend.
LaFayette opened the 6-AAA Duals with a 72-12 victory over LFO on the strength of six pins and six forfeit victories.
Jacob Hamilton (120 pounds), Haygen Baker (126), Ashton Fox (132), Spencer Chadwick (138), Gabe Warren (145) and Nicholas Cigalina (195) all picked up pins for the Ramblers, while Eli Hudson (106), Mason Thompson (152), Ethan Gilbert (160), Caleb Zwiger (170), Jacob Brown (182) and Noah Johnson (285) won by forfeit.
LaFayette took on top-seeded Sonoraville in the semifinals and were handed a 58-15 loss. Baker (126) and Warren (145) earned pinfalls, while Hamilton (120) won by decision.
The Ramblers dropped a 42-24 decision to Coahulla Creek in the third-place match. Brown (182) and Johnson (285) won by pin, while Hamilton (120), Baker (126), Warren (145) and Thompson (152) each won their match by decision.
LFO also lost a decision to Coahulla Creek to end the day 0-2. Individual winners for the Warriors had not been reported as of press time.