Adairsville High School kept its postseason basketball hopes intact, pulling away from Sonoraville in the second half for a 73-26 road victory Tuesday night in 3A Region 7 action.
The win kept the Tigers in third place in the league, meaning if the season ended today, they would have the top seed in the Regional play-in tournament in a couple of weeks where the teams that placed third through sixth in the regular season compete for the final two playoff berths.
Adairsville, which has only taken on bigger schools when they haven't played Regional games, also had the hot hand from behind the 3-point stripe, knocking down 10 of them in the game compared to the Phoenix's two.
The young Phoenix, who have dropped 10 of their 11 Region games, were right there for most of the game, but things got away from them in the third quarter, when Adairsville rang the point cash register for 27 points to take the 11-point margin they would win by into the fourth quarter.
The Tigers were hot from the beginning, nothing 19 points in the first period but the Phoenix were consistent themselves, tossing in 14 to trail 19-14 after one period.
Five different players produced points for the hosts in the first period with junior guard Ethan Hibberts and freshman postman Carter Triplett each scoring a pair of buckets.