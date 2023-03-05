Ringgold and Northwest Whitfield completed their home-and-home series last Monday and the end of the series couldn’t come soon enough for the Bruins.
After winning 7-0 in Ringgold the week before, the Tigers polished off the sweep with a 5-0 win in Tunnel Hill, despite getting outhit, 4-3.
Deven Black pitched six very strong innings, giving up four hits and one walk to go with six strikeouts in the win. Aiden Hickman pitched an inning of relief, striking out one and walking one.
Garrett Edgar scored from third on a passed ball in top of the third to stake Ringgold to the lead and they added four more in the top of the sixth.
A single and two walks loaded the bases for Cade Tankersley, who worked his way for a walk to bring in the second run. Brady Hermann scored on a wild pitch and Jackson Black drove in a run with a groundout before Tankersley raced home on a wild pitch to cap the scoring.
Tankersley also had a double in the victory, while Hermann and Sam Crew each picked up singles.
RINGGOLD 11, CALHOUN 0
Georgia State University signee Ross Norman pitched a game to remember one night later as he struck out 11 batters during a six-inning no-hitter at Class 5A Calhoun.
Norman allowed just one walk. He also went 2 for 4 at the plate and scored once.
Jackson Black led the 12-hit attack by going 3 for 4 and driving in four runs. Hickman had two hits, including a double, to go with three RBIs. Sebastian Haggard doubled and drove in two. Crew went 2 for 4 with an RBI and three runs scored, while Hermann and Tankersley each had doubles.
RINGGOLD 10, MURRAY COUNTY 0
Haggard fanned 11 hitters and gave up just two hits and a walk in five innings as the Tigers shut out the Indians in the second game of the Catoosa Children’s Fund Classic on Saturday at Ridgeland.
He threw just 74 pitches, 47 of which went for strikes. It was the third straight shutout for Ringgold and its fourth in its last five games entering this week.
Hermann, Norman and Hickman had two hits each for the Tigers, who finished with 12 on the day. Tankersley drove in three runs, while Norman, Haggard, Hickman, Crew, Conner Christopher and Jackson Black recorded solo RBIs.
The Tigers, who began the week at 6-3 overall, also went into this week riding a five-game winning streak in which they had outscored their opponents by a combined 40-2.