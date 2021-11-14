Darlington and Rome both opened the postseason on Saturday night, but only one will continue their season next Friday.
The Tigers earned a win at home over Hebron Christian Academy in the first round of the Class A Private State Playoffs while the Wolves suffered a stunning defeat at the hands of Johns Creek to send their season to a sudden end at Barron Stadium in the first round of the Class AAAAAA State Playoffs.
Here are a few details on each of the games on Saturday night:
Darlington 42, Hebron Christian Academy 17
The Tigers grabbed a 28-10 halftime lead and never allowed the visiting Lions to get back in the game in the second half as Darlington earned a season-extending win on Saturday night at Chris Hunter Stadium.
Caleb Thompson finished with 131 yards on 10 carries, plus a 23-yard TD reception, and Patrick Shelley had 99 yards rushing and another 64 yards through the air for the Tigers.
The Darlington defense collected three sacks, forced three Hebron turnovers, and stopped the Lions on three fourth-down attempts.
“Playoff football is just different,” said Darlington head coach Tommy Atha. “This is a special time of year, and it was great to see our team come out and play well.”
Darlington (10-1) will be back at home next Friday when they host Tattnall Square Academy in the second round.
Johns Creek 31, Rome 27
The Wolves suffered a loss in the first round of the Class AAAAAA State Playoff after a back-and-forth battle against a tough Johns Creek team on Saturday night at Barron Stadium.
The two teams traded the lead four times in the second half, but Johns Creek scored what proved to be the decisive touchdown with 9:09 left in the fourth quarter on an 87-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Durham to Josh Thompson.
Rome (8-3) was led by Reece Fountain who threw for 250 yards and four touchdowns on 21-of-38 attempts. Martel Hight was his top receiver on the night with eight catches for 121 yards and two touchdowns, and DK Daniel added five catches for 55 yards and two touchdowns.