PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Already among the greatest on the golf course, Tiger Woods will join them in the World Golf Hall of Fame.
Woods was elected Wednesday to be part of the 2021 induction class, a decision with as much suspense as a tap-in. Woods shares the PGA Tour record with 82 career victories, and his 15 majors are second only to Jack Nicklaus. He has 11 other victories in tours around the world, including Europe, Japan, Asia and Australia.
PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan called Woods with the news. He is not at The Players Championship this week because Woods says his back was not quite ready.
The Hall of Fame selection process was changed last year to lower the age to 45 during the induction year. It had been 50, and it was 40 when the World Golf Hall of Fame began in 1998 in St. Augustine, Florida. Among Woods’ peers, Phil Mickelson, Ernie Els and Vijay Singh already are in the Hall of Fame.
The induction class has a maximum of four members, with others to be announced later. Still to be determined is the date and location for induction.
Soccer
Coca-Cola: USSF defense in equal pay case ‘unacceptable’Coca-Cola criticized the U.S. Soccer Federation for saying in legal papers that women did not have the same responsibilities or physical ability as men on its national teams.
The Coca-Cola Co. called the statements by the federation in the defense of a gender discrimination suit “unacceptable and offensive.”
Coca-Cola has been a long-term partner with the USSF as well as a global sponsor of the World Cup since 1974.
In court documents filed Monday in response to the players’ motion for a summary judgment, the USSF said the women claimed their ability level is the same as the men “by ignoring the materially higher level of speed and strength required to perform the job of an MNT player.”
Molly Levinson, spokeswoman for the players in the lawsuit, said “this ‘argument’ belongs in the Paleolithic Era.”
Horse Racing
2002 Derby, Preakness winner War Emblem diesGEORGETOWN, Ky. — War Emblem, the 2002 Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner, died Wednesday at age 21.
He had been at Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Center since 2015 after returning from Japan. Officials said the cause of death was believed to be a paddock accident, but exact details weren’t known. A necropsy was pending.
War Emblem was sold to Prince Ahmed bin Salman’s Thoroughbred Corp. and transferred to trainer Bob Baffert after the colt won the Illinois Derby. Three weeks later, he won the Kentucky Derby and then the Preakness to set up a Triple Crown bid.
However, he stumbled badly at the start of the Belmont and ended up losing to 70-1 shot Sarava, who also lives at Old Friends.
War Emblem won the Haskell Invitational later that year. He retired with seven wins in 13 career starts and earnings of $3,491,000.
Olympics
Tokyo Olympic head shoots down comments about delayTOKYO — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Wednesday he has received an apology from an executive board member who said the 2020 Games should be delayed a year to two because of the coronavirus.
Yoshiro Mori called a quick news conference at committee headquarters to shoot down the comments.
“There is no plan now to change our plans,” Mori said, speaking in Japanese.
He was referring to comments form Haruyuki Takahashi reported in the Wall Street Journal.
Mori said Takahashi was speaking for himself. Takahashi is not involved in the day-to-day running of the organizing committee, which is directed by Mori and CEO Toshiro Muto.